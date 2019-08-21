Top 5 WhatsApp features you can use right now: Fingerprint authentication, Group invites and more

WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps across the globe. According to the last official statistics the company revealed it currently has over 1.5 billion monthly active users worldwide and 400 million active users in India.

Advertising

To maintain its top spot the company keeps on providing its users with new features that make the overall user experience better. The company also keeps on testing a number of features on its beta app for Android and iOS, which also make their way onto the main app pretty soon. Here’s a list of features you can use right now on WhatsApp:

Fingerprint authentication

WhatsApp recently brought its fingerprint authentication feature to its Android beta app. The feature is already available on iOS, where users can unlock their chats using Touch ID or Face ID. With the introduction of this feature, the app also lets users choose if they want to hide their chats from the notifications. To enable this feature users should head to WhatsApp Settings > Account > Privacy > Fingerprint lock.

Consecutive voice notes

Earlier when users would receive voice notes from their contacts they would need to play each voice note separately with almost no continuity. However, the instant messaging app recently introduced a new feature that would play all of the consecutive voice notes together one after the other, keeping a sense of continuity for the user.

Advertising

Group invites

WhatsApp recently revealed its new ‘group invites‘ feature that allows users to set their privacy settings to such that only their contacts can add them to groups and that to not directly. When a contact adds the user to a group, the user would get an invitation to join the group with an expiry limit of 72 hours.

Frequently forwarded tag

The instant messaging app this month also introduced its ‘frequently forwarded‘ feature. With the help of this new feature, the instant messaging app can tag messages that have been forwarded more than five times. With it, the company aims to alert users of spam messages that are circulated on the platform.

Private voice notes

A feature that most people don’t know about voice notes is that they can hear them privately even when they do not have a pair of earphones with them. They just need to start the voice note and then put their device next to their ear. When this is done, WhatsApp routes the audio from the loudspeaker to the earpiece.