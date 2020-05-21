Missing your dance class? You must try these 5 virtual dance platforms

The recreational activity called dancing is being given a completely novel twist by using immersive AR technology. (Image: Dance Reality) The recreational activity called dancing is being given a completely novel twist by using immersive AR technology. (Image: Dance Reality)

One of the most fascinating and rapidly developing areas of technology is augmented reality, which provides the user with an interactive, stimulating experience by superimposing computer-generated images on top of the view of reality, thereby seamlessly integrating the physical world with a virtual environment. The market for AR applications and platforms is still in the process of being properly fleshed out. At such a time, here is a look at how AR based platforms can be used to provide an enthralling experience, by looking at a niche application of the technology- virtual dancing.

The recreational activity called dancing is being given a completely novel twist by using immersive AR technology. Here are the top 5 platforms where you can check out virtual dancing from the comfort of your home.

Dance Reality

Dance Reality is a popular AR based dancing app available on the Play Store and the App Store (iOS). The app uses your smartphone’s inbuilt AR technology to place footprints on the floor in front of you, and you are supposed to follow the instructions by placing your feet on the virtual footprints in sequence to practice basic dance moves.

The app is an interactive way to practice your rhythm and it allows you to control the speed according to your pace. It also allows you to choose the music, choose whether you want to lead or follow and even has options for couple dance practice. There are a variety of dance forms you can explore, such as salsa, hip-hop etc, and you can follow the instructional videos from your virtual instructors.

Also Read: Apple acquires startup NextVR that broadcasts VR content

Dance-Virtual

Dance-Virtual is a Texas-based platform with a focus on body movement and self-expression. The app merges traditional dancing techniques with AR technology to provide a unique self-learning experience. The motivation behind developing the platform, as per the founders, was to allow people to practice and improve upon their dancing skills, so as to thrive at social interactions. The founders’ observation that people would often not join physical dance studios because of social anxiety led to the feature called Virtual Studio, which allows users to learn the dance form and enjoy the process in a virtual environment.

Also Read: Facebook’s Oculus is developing a new Quest VR headset

Dance Central

Dance Central was one of the first platforms to incorporate AR technology to provide an immersive dancing experience. Although almost a decade old, it is still one of the most popular interactive dancing games. It was initially launched as a game for Xbox 360 Kinect, and has a variety of story modes, characters, challenges and songs. The players are given on-screen prompts to guide them as they dance and the players have to complete the sequence of dance steps in order to score points and earn stars. The authentic and entertaining nature of the game is a major reason for its popularity and it still has a very large user base.

Also Read: Facebook is buying another virtual reality game studio

Steezy Studio

Steezy Studio is a portable dance studio on your smartphone, that allows you to learn dancing step-by-step, at your own pace. The app involves guided instructions and interactive practices to allow the user to master the fundamentals in order to become a better dancer.

The Steezy Studio technology also allows the user to watch the instructors from different angles, adjust the speed and select the background music. The app provides more than 600 classes and a large set of dance forms to choose from- hip-hop, urban, popping etc. Though not based on AR technology, the app is one of the most popular virtual dance learning platforms for users to practice and hone their skills at home.

Also Read: How virtual reality is keeping kids from engaging with the real world

Avatar Musik World

Avatar Musik World is another virtual reality, AR based dancing game practice your dance moves. The game involves daily missions and also has the option to create private party rooms to dance and chat with up to 12 friends. The app has multiple choices for the background music and has special dance events on occasions such as Christmas, Halloween etc.

The app also provides an opportunity to participate in dance-off challenges with other players around the world. However, certain users have reported issues in the sync and device compatibility, so do check these details before downloading.

Also Read: Sachin Saga VR, India’s first multiplayer virtual reality cricket game launched

Virtual dancing apps with integrated AR technologies are extremely limited in number, and the market potential in this area is huge, especially with people looking for engaging technological platforms during the lockdown.

Written by Shubhang Gopal, intern with indianexpress.com

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd