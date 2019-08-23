Top 5 upcoming WhatsApp features: Boomerang videos, Facebook Story Sharing and more

WhatsApp is the world’s most popular messaging platform. Facebook-owned messaging service recently announced that India is one of its primary markets with over 400 million active users. It has also revealed that till date it has over 1.5 billion monthly active users globally.

The app has a number of features, which help provide users with a better chat experience like GIFs, delete messages, voice notes and more. To not be left behind by other instant messaging apps, the company keeps adding new features to it, to make it more intuitive and fun to use.

Here’s a list of upcoming features that will soon be made available on WhatsApp:

Dark Mode

With both iOS and Android now offer a dedicated dark mode built-in, it is no surprise to see that the popular feature is coming to WhatsApp. Evidently, WhatsApp is currently testing its dark mode, which will be called Night Mode and have an overarching black theme. As of now, there is no timeline as to when this feature will be made available to users.

Facebook Story Sharing

Facebook, the parent company of WhatsApp and Instagram, is currently working on vertical integration of its apps to its main platform. To achieve this, the social media giant is making a number of changes like changing the names of the apps to include the Faceook name. One of these changes include a new feature, which will soon make its way to WhatsApp, where users will be able to share their WhatsApp status updates directly to Facebook Stories using Facebook’s data sharing API.

Fingerprint Authentication

WhatsApp already allows iOS users to lock its interface and open it using Touch ID or Face ID. The messaging service is now testing the same feature on its Android Beta app, which lets users lock it and gain access into it using their fingerprint. With the introduction of this feature, the app also lets users choose if they want to hide their chats from the notifications. Considering that this feature has already made it into the beta version of the app, we can expect it to show up soon on the public version of the app.

Contact QR codes

To chat with a new contact on WhatsApp, you need to first add them to your contact list then scan for them in WhatsApp and then start chatting. Though this seems to be an easy process, it feels quite cumbersome while performing. To negate this WhatsApp is working on a QR code feature, which will allow users to add contacts to their smartphones by scanning other users WhatsApp QR codes in a similar way to WeChat.

Boomerang videos

Similar to Instagram, WhatsApp is currently working on developing its own Boomerang feature according to a report by WABetaInfo. The feature will allow users to loop a video and will be available in the Video Type panel along with the convert to GIF feature.