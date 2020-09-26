WhatsApp will soon bring these 5 features for you

Storage control to multi-device support, list of top five features coming to WhatsApp soon. (Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola)

WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps across the globe with over two billion users. The company keeps releasing new features like animated stickers, QR codes, Dark mode for the web and more every other week. All of these features help make the app much more user friendly and keeps users hooked up.

The company is still working on a number of features that will roll out with future updates. Today, we will be listing the top five upcoming features that we will get to use in WhatsApp in the future.

Expiring Media

WhatsApp has been working on its Expiring Media feature for some time now. The feature in its development stages has had many names like self-destructing messages and disappearing messages. The feature allows users to delete an image, video or GIF they send from the receiver’s phone, once they view the item. The feature is not live in the app as of now. According to WABetaInfo, the feature will first be rolled out in a future beta release, followed by a mass stable rollout.

Multi-device support

Just like the Expiring Messages feature, WhatsApp has also been working on a multi-device support feature for a long time. There is no timeline as to when the feature will be released. This feature will allow users to sign in their WhatsApp account into multiple devices at a single point of time. WABetaInfo claims that WhatsApp will put allow a maximum of four devices to be signed into one account at a given point of time.

History Sync

Along with the rollout of the multi-device support feature, WhatsApp will also rollout the history sync feature which will allow users to copy all of the chats from one device to another. This along with the multi-device support feature will for the first time in WhatsApp’s history allow Android users to carry over their chats on to iPhones and vice verse.

Vacation mode

WhatsApp was supposed to release this feature earlier, however, it had stopped its development according to WABetaInfo. Now the company seems to have picked back the development of the feature and is working to launch it soon. This feature will allow users to mute archived chat even in the event of receiving new messages.

Storage control

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is looking to provide its users with more control over storage options. To do so it is redesigning its Storage Usage section, with a list of options to let users easily organise their storage and delete unnecessary files.

