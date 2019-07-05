Only one-third of streaming services users in US browse for more content in the menu: Nielsen report

Ever find yourself just browsing through the content on your favourite streaming service, inundated by choice and finally giving up without actually watching anything? Well you are not alone. Too much choice when it comes to streaming services might not the best for both consumers and the video services.

Advertising

Nielsen’s Total Audience Report for the first quarter of 2019 shows that while video viewing through TV-connected devices has increased on average by eight minutes, when consumers are not sure of what they wish to watch, indecision takes over.

“Only one-third of adult respondents say they browse their SVOD content menus for more content, while 21% say they would simply not watch anymore content altogether,” said the report. The survey is for consumers in the US, where streaming services are very popular.

The Nielsen survey said that 72 per cent of those surveyed use streaming-capable TV devices, but the onus was on the service to keep the customer engaged. The good news is that almost two-thirds of adults who stream video content are likely to watch when they know exactly what they want to watch.

Advertising

But only one-third will watch when they have a rough idea, while 22 per cent watch when they don’t know what they want before diving into the options. Nielsen reveals that few subscribers of these video streaming services scan their subscription content menus, indicating that these services have a lot more work to do in this area.

The report showed that nearly 30 per cent of streaming adults in the crucial 18-49 age group said they sometimes stop watching content if they cannot find anything appealing. Further, users who are streaming video content tend to gravitate back toward their traditional television preferences when they are not sure of what to watch.

While the popularity of streaming services in not in doubt as seven in 10 homes in the US have a subscription video on demand (SVOD) service, the indecision of consumers could be challenge for these services.

How long do people spending deciding their content options when it comes to streaming services? On average, this stood at 9.4 minutes for adults in the age group of 18-34, while adults in the age group of 35-49 took 8.4 minutes.

According to the Deadline, Nielsen SVP of audience insights Peter Katsingris wrote in the report, “Options are great for consumers when it comes to deciding what to watch. But they’re also decidedly complicated for an industry that continues to fragment and search for unique ways to influence their behaviour and perhaps steer eyeballs toward their network, program, service or brand.”

When it comes to the most indecisive group, it is the 18-49-year-olds. Still younger adults are more likely to explore as they flip through menus, check out programs that have been recommended for them and step outside their traditional content comfort zones.

But the bad part is that at times this section of the audience can tune out all together, going for the other extreme route.