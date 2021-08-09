Tokyo 2020: if there was a gold for being loudest during Olympics, India would have got it

Overtaking the US and Brazil, India becomes the loudest country in the world during Olympics. (Facebook Data)

At the recently-concluded Tokyo Games 2020, India has put forth its best campaign not just on the track, but online too. It has emerged as the loudest country to engage about the Games on Facebook and Instagram, says a trends report.

According to data from Facebook and Instagram, India has overtaken the United States and Brazil in Olympic-related conversations on the two websites, with Facebook registering the highest engagement about the Games globally on August 7, the day Neeraj Chopra won gold for India in men’s javelin throw. Chopra has also emerged as the second most-mentioned athlete on the platform, behind US gymnast Simone Biles who had a tumultuous run at this year’s Games.

Chopra’s performance also catapulted him to the top of the Instagram crowd, earning him a whopping 2.8 million followers over the course of the Games. He is also the most-mentioned athlete on the photo-sharing platform globally.

Chopra, whose posts via the verified Instagram handle @neeraj____chopra, often shares behind-the-scenes photos of his match preparations, clips from previous performances and occasional fan art.

Bronze medal-winning shuttler P.V. Sindhu and boxer MC Mary Kom are among other Indian athletes who were most followed on Instagram between July 23 and August 8.

Other breakout stars on Instagram include Rayssa Leal, the 13-year-old Olympic silver medalist, whose video documenting her journey as a Brazilian skateboarder, titled ‘There is no future without a past’, raked up over 11 million views. She gained over 5.8 million followers on the platform and topped the list of athletes who drove the most interactions on Instagram during the Games globally.