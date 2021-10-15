Tinder’s new ‘Plus One’ feature will help users find a wedding date

Tinder has confirmed that it is rolling out a new feature, which will allow users to find a new date for this end of year’s wedding season. Tinder users will be able access the “Plus One” option via the Tinder app, in the Explore section. The feature will allow users to signal that they are looking for a date to a wedding.

The “Plus One” feature found in the Tinder’s Explore section, will allow users to create a profile detailing their identity and where the wedding is taking place and what they’re looking for.

To recall the ‘Explore section’ was launched last month and offers new ways to discover matches by interests and more. Although the Explore Section is available to Tinder users in India, as of know we do not know if and when the ‘Plus One’ feature will be launched in India.

“We know many of our members are looking for a Plus One for their next wedding and we’re excited to now give them a way to do exactly that on Tinder,” Kyle Miller, vice-president of product innovation at Tinder, said in a blog post.

Additionally, Tinder is also partnering with WeddingWire, which is a wedding planning resource company, to help single guests cover the costs of wedding season through a new Wedding Grant giveaway.

The company has confirmed that the first 100 eligible Tinder users to join ‘Plus One; will receive $460 to help cover the costs associated with upcoming weddings including travel, gifts and accommodations. As per WeddingWire, guests at an wedding spend an average of $460.

Earlier this year, Tinder introduced another new feature called ‘Vibes’. The feature allows users to know more about what they have in common with someone who they have just matched with. The feature offers a set of quizzes that will come up once a week while using the app and ask users an assortment of questions.