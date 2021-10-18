scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 18, 2021
MUST READ

Tinder launches Explore section in India: Here are the details

Tinder has confirmed that it is introducing a new 'Explore' section in India, which will add new interactive ways to use the dating platform.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
October 18, 2021 2:07:10 pm
Tinder, Tinder Explore, Tinder Explore features, Tinder Explore new features, Tinder update, Tinder new section, Tinder newsTinder's new Explore section will grant users more control over the people they interact with (Image source: Tinder)

Tinder has confirmed that it is introducing a new ‘Explore’ section in India, which will bring various new interactive experiences to the dating app. Users will now get more control, over the people they interact with, and will be able to navigate through profiles arranged by interest. Tinder’s new update will allow users to chat before they match for the first time on the platform.

The ‘Explore’ section will add new exclusive social experiences including Hot Takes and Swipe Night. The company says that more options will be added soon.

“A new generation of daters is asking for more from us in the post-Covid world: more ways to have fun and interact with others virtually and more control over who they meet on Tinder,” Renate Nyborg, CEO of Tinder said while commenting on the launch of the ‘Explore’ section.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Must Read |Tinder’s new ‘Plus One’ feature will help users find a wedding date

The Explore section will allow users to discover potential matches based on activity and interests. Additionally, the section is also getting a new photo verification feature, which will allow members to self-authenticate via a series of real-time posed selfies, which will be compared to existing profile photos.

Tinder users in India will also soon be getting access to an experience called Swipe Night. Tinder says that the next installation of Swipe Night will be available in Explore in November.

The dating app is set to introduce Hot Takes, which is said to be a ‘nightly social experience’. Hot Takes will enable users to converse with someone via chat before they match in a low-stakes quiz on popular culture and opinions. As the timer counts down users can choose whether they want to pair off as a match or let the timer expire to meet someone new.

Explore and Hot Takes will be available globally for all members by mid-October.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Oct 18: Latest News

Advertisement