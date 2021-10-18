Tinder launches Explore section in India: Here are the details

Tinder has confirmed that it is introducing a new ‘Explore’ section in India, which will bring various new interactive experiences to the dating app. Users will now get more control, over the people they interact with, and will be able to navigate through profiles arranged by interest. Tinder’s new update will allow users to chat before they match for the first time on the platform.

The ‘Explore’ section will add new exclusive social experiences including Hot Takes and Swipe Night. The company says that more options will be added soon.

“A new generation of daters is asking for more from us in the post-Covid world: more ways to have fun and interact with others virtually and more control over who they meet on Tinder,” Renate Nyborg, CEO of Tinder said while commenting on the launch of the ‘Explore’ section.

The Explore section will allow users to discover potential matches based on activity and interests. Additionally, the section is also getting a new photo verification feature, which will allow members to self-authenticate via a series of real-time posed selfies, which will be compared to existing profile photos.

Tinder users in India will also soon be getting access to an experience called Swipe Night. Tinder says that the next installation of Swipe Night will be available in Explore in November.

The dating app is set to introduce Hot Takes, which is said to be a ‘nightly social experience’. Hot Takes will enable users to converse with someone via chat before they match in a low-stakes quiz on popular culture and opinions. As the timer counts down users can choose whether they want to pair off as a match or let the timer expire to meet someone new.

Explore and Hot Takes will be available globally for all members by mid-October.