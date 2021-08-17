Tinder to make its ID verification available to all users globally

Tinder is introducing a new ID verification feature for its users around the world soon. The dating app’s upcoming ID Verification procedure will allow you to use government or some other form of official ID to verify yourself on the app.

As of now, Tinder already uses a photo verification feature, in which new users need to pose to the selfie camera for verification. The new security feature will add an added layer of security for users around the world.

The new ID verification feature is said to have first launched in Japan back in 2019 as per the company. Now it is set to start rolling out for users across the world in the near future. The company says that the feature will be voluntary, except in regions where such a feature is required by law.

Tinder is introducing other safety features too in addition to the new ID verification including Bio Guidance, which advises users about content that may be inappropriate for their profile bios.

“We know that in many parts of the world and within traditionally marginalised communities, people might have compelling reasons that they can’t or don’t want to share their real-world identity with an online platform,” said Tracey Breeden, VP of Safety and Social Advocacy at Match Group, which owns Tinder.

In other news, Tinder India recently announced a new initiative in collaboration with VisitHealth, to offer free mental health resources to all its members.

The initiative will offer users access to therapy sessions in June and July to existing and new members on the platform. They will have free access to emotional wellness content curated by VisitHealth including guided meditations, fitness videos, and more via the dating app.

In addition to this, users can avail up to two free sessions with licensed therapists and continued support at discounted rates for sessions after that. Therapists will be available across all major Indian languages.