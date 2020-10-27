Tinder starts global rollout for its Face to Face video call feature: How to enable

The Face to Face feature was earlier only available in select markets and required both the parties have opted in to video call. (Image: Tinder)

Tinder has reportedly started rolling out its in-app video chat feature, called Face to Face feature globally for all users. Using this feature users can video call from inside of the app, without giving the other person their personal contact to a third-party video service like WhatsApp, Zoom and more. With this feature Tinder claims to make dating from home simpler, during these tough times, when meeting people in person is a huge risk.

The Face to Face feature was earlier only available in select markets and required both the parties have opted in to video call. The feature is currently rolling out to cities across the US, UK, Brazil, Australia, Spain, Italy, France, Vietnam, Indonesia, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Peru and Chile according to various reports. It is yet to be made available in India.

Interested users can opt in to the feature, if made available in their location, by tapping on the video icon located on the top of the screen, on their matche’s messages. They will then be required to slide the toggle for the Face to Face feature to unlock it. After both the parties enable the feature, users will get to see a confirmation message in the app. They can then simply tap on the video call button at the top of the chat screen to start a video call.

When you dial a video call from the app, it will provide you with a live video preview where you can tidy up yourself by looking at your selfie. After you are set you can tap on ‘Call’.

Note: If either of the parties disable the Face to Face feature from inside of the app, neither of them will be able to video call each other, until they turn on the feature again.

