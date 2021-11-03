Tinder brings back interactive event ‘Swipe Night’; Here’s how it will work

Tinder has announced the return of the “Swipe Night”, its interactive in-app event that allows its users another way to break the ice besides just matching and chatting.

The Swipe Night story is a first-person adventure where at key turning points, users get to decide what happens next. Your choices dictate more than just the story; they may also impact who you match with once the journey ends.

The virtual event begins globally on November 7, and run for three consecutive weeks. The Swipe Night experience will take place live, right inside the app. Tinder will send a push notification inviting all of its users to participate in the event. The company says that as the Swipe Night mystery unfolds, users will face moral dilemmas and practical choices, with only seven seconds to decide on their next moves.

Each episode requires users to make 10 different choices, and each of these decisions will take them down a different path within the experience, exposing them to unique clues or spaces to investigate as they get one step closer to cracking the case.

At the end of each week, participants will be asked to choose their suspect and then can be paired in Fast Chat with someone who chose a different suspect. There, members will be able to talk about the scenes they saw, analyze clues they didn’t get to see, and solve the mystery together. Building on the interactivity of the first installment, during the Swipe Night experience members will be able to search rooms within the house and investigate objects that reveal additional clues.

“Swipe Night was our first big experiment to see if members wanted to do something more than Swipe, and the answer was resounding ‘yes,” said Kyle Miller VP, of Product. “The evolution of Swipe Night, and experiences more broadly on Tinder, allow members to have a fun, low-pressure way to break the ice. We decided on the mystery genre because it’s a conversation catalyst and a unique opportunity for members to get to know their match by working together to solve the crime.”

The company believes this type of low-pressure chat will make it easier for users to test out their compatibility before matching and provides a better overall experience than sending a message to someone in the app, which they might not see until the next day. And by playing a game together, users may be able to be more authentic as they describe their thoughts and choices.