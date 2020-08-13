scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 13, 2020
TikTok signs deal with Yankees even as Trump threatens US ban

The multiyear agreement with the baseball team gives the app behind-the-scenes programming with players, weekly highlights and “custom, fan-first experiences” on the Yankees’ TikTok account, according to a blog post.

By: Bloomberg | Published: August 13, 2020 3:56:41 pm
TikTok, TikTok Yankees, TikTok baseball, TikTok US ban, TikTok vs US, TikTok Trump ban, TikTok Microsoft deal, TikTok Twitter dealTikTok is under pressure from the Trump administration, which has declared the service a national-security threat and issued an executive order banning it from the country. (Express Photo)

Despite facing a possible takeover or expulsion from the US, TikTok continues to make deals. The New York Yankees signed a deal with the controversial video-sharing app in an effort to reach younger, digital-savvy fans.

The exposure could help the Yankees appeal to more teens and 20-somethings. It could also help the team’s cable channel — YES Network — reach a demographic that largely ignores cable TV.

The average baseball television viewer is 57 years old, according to a 2017 study in Sports Business Journal.

Major League Baseball is almost a third through its Covid-19-shortened 60-game season. The reduction from the usual 162 games means the YES Network has fewer match-ups to broadcast and less time this year to attract new fans.

TikTok is under pressure from the Trump administration, which has declared the service a national-security threat and issued an executive order banning it from the country. Microsoft Corp has been negotiating with TikTok’s owner, Beijing-based ByteDance Ltd, to buy the US operations in a move that could satisfy the administration.

