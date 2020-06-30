scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
COVID19

TikTok removed from Google Play store, App Store after India bans 59 Chinese apps

TikTok App Ban in India: For users who have the TikTok app download can still use the app and post videos but officially the platform is now banned in the country.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 30, 2020 8:35:26 am
Tiktok banned, tiktok removed from play store, chinese apps banned TikTok removed from Google Play store, App Store after India bans 59 Chinese apps (Express photo: Sneha Saha)

The government of India on Monday announced the ban of 59 Chinese apps in the country. A day later one of the most popular short video applications TikTok has been taken down from Apple App store and also Google Play store. For users who have the TikTok app download can still use the app and post videos but officially the platform is now banned in the country.

TikTok had nearly 119 million active users in India and was among the top 10 apps on Google Play store and Apple App store. Users who still have the TikTok app on their mobile phone can still be able to use it, however, the app can’t be downloaded anymore. Most other Chinese apps banned in India are still available for download.

It must be noted that if you have the app installed on your phone you will still be able to see it on Google Play store. Once you uninstall it the TikTok app will not be visible.

This is not the first time the app has been banned in India. Previously, TikTok app was blocked for promoting pornography content and over privacy concerns but it was relisted on Play store and App store in a few days. The government is yet to reveal as to how it plans to execute the ban this time.

Explained: How will the ban of TikTok and other Chinese apps be enforced; what will be the impact?

In an official press release on banning these Chinese apps the Ministry of Information Technology said, “invoking it’s power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 and in view of the emergent nature of threats has decided to block 59 apps ( see Appendix) since in view of information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”

The release also added that “upon receiving of recent credible inputs that such Apps pose threat to sovereignty and integrity of India, the Government of India has decided to disallow the usage of certain Apps, used in both mobile and non-mobile Internet enabled devices. This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace.”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Alongside TikTok, the government has also banned 58 other apps including some of the popular ones like Shareit, UC Browser, Hel, Likee, Cam scanner, Weibo, Xender, We Chat, Club Factory, Vmate, Mi Video call – Xiaomi, Mi Community, Bigo Live, among others.

Full list of Chinese apps banned in India

  1. TikTok
  2. Shareit
  3. Kwai
  4. UC Browser
  5. Baidu map
  6. Shein
  7. Clash of Kings
  8. DU battery saver
  9. Helo
  10. Likee
  11. YouCam makeup
  12. Mi Community
  13. CM Browers
  14. Virus Cleaner
  15. APUS Browser
  16. ROMWE
  17. Club Factory
  18. Newsdog
  19. Beutry Plus
  20. WeChat
  21. UC News
  22. QQ Mail
  23. Weibo
  24. Xender
  25. QQ Music
  26. QQ Newsfeed
  27. Bigo Live
  28. SelfieCity
  29. Mail Master
  30. Parallel Space

 
  1. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi
  2. WeSync
  3. ES File Explorer
  4. Viva Video – QU Video Inc
  5. Meitu
  6. Vigo Video
  7. New Video Status
  8. DU Recorder
  9. Vault- Hide
  10. Cache Cleaner DU App studio
  11. DU Cleaner
  12. DU Browser
  13. Hago Play With New Friends
  14. Cam Scanner
  15. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile
  16. Wonder Camera
  17. Photo Wonder
  18. QQ Player
  19. We Meet
  20. Sweet Selfie
  21. Baidu Translate
  22. Vmate
  23. QQ International
  24. QQ Security Center
  25. QQ Launcher
  26. U Video
  27. V fly Status Video
  28. Mobile Legends
  29. DU Privacy

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

First look at Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme Buds Q

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Jun 30: Latest News

Advertisement