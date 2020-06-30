TikTok removed from Google Play store, App Store after India bans 59 Chinese apps (Express photo: Sneha Saha) TikTok removed from Google Play store, App Store after India bans 59 Chinese apps (Express photo: Sneha Saha)

The government of India on Monday announced the ban of 59 Chinese apps in the country. A day later one of the most popular short video applications TikTok has been taken down from Apple App store and also Google Play store. For users who have the TikTok app download can still use the app and post videos but officially the platform is now banned in the country.

TikTok had nearly 119 million active users in India and was among the top 10 apps on Google Play store and Apple App store. Users who still have the TikTok app on their mobile phone can still be able to use it, however, the app can’t be downloaded anymore. Most other Chinese apps banned in India are still available for download.

It must be noted that if you have the app installed on your phone you will still be able to see it on Google Play store. Once you uninstall it the TikTok app will not be visible.

This is not the first time the app has been banned in India. Previously, TikTok app was blocked for promoting pornography content and over privacy concerns but it was relisted on Play store and App store in a few days. The government is yet to reveal as to how it plans to execute the ban this time.

In an official press release on banning these Chinese apps the Ministry of Information Technology said, “invoking it’s power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 and in view of the emergent nature of threats has decided to block 59 apps ( see Appendix) since in view of information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”

The release also added that “upon receiving of recent credible inputs that such Apps pose threat to sovereignty and integrity of India, the Government of India has decided to disallow the usage of certain Apps, used in both mobile and non-mobile Internet enabled devices. This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace.”

For safety, security, defence, sovereignty & integrity of India and to protect data & privacy of people of India the Government has banned 59 mobile apps.

Alongside TikTok, the government has also banned 58 other apps including some of the popular ones like Shareit, UC Browser, Hel, Likee, Cam scanner, Weibo, Xender, We Chat, Club Factory, Vmate, Mi Video call – Xiaomi, Mi Community, Bigo Live, among others.

TikTok Shareit Kwai UC Browser Baidu map Shein Clash of Kings DU battery saver Helo Likee YouCam makeup Mi Community CM Browers Virus Cleaner APUS Browser ROMWE Club Factory Newsdog Beutry Plus WeChat UC News QQ Mail Weibo Xender QQ Music QQ Newsfeed Bigo Live SelfieCity Mail Master Parallel Space Mi Video Call – Xiaomi WeSync ES File Explorer Viva Video – QU Video Inc Meitu Vigo Video New Video Status DU Recorder Vault- Hide Cache Cleaner DU App studio DU Cleaner DU Browser Hago Play With New Friends Cam Scanner Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile Wonder Camera Photo Wonder QQ Player We Meet Sweet Selfie Baidu Translate Vmate QQ International QQ Security Center QQ Launcher U Video V fly Status Video Mobile Legends DU Privacy

