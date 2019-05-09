TikTok reclaims the number one spot on iOS and Play Store in India

Toggle Menu Sections
TikTok app reclaimed the number one spot in the top free app on iOS and top free app in the 'social' category on the Google Play Store, within a few days after the Madras High Court's Madurai bench lifted the ban on the app.

TikTok app has reclaimed the number one spot in the top free app on iOS and top free app in the ‘social’ category on the Google Play Store, within a few days after the Madras High Court’s Madurai bench lifted the ban on the app.

To celebrate this feat with its community comprising of over 200 million users, TikTok has launched #ReturnOfTikTok, the latest brand campaign along with an exciting in-app challenge. The company said that to date, #ReturnOfTikTok is already trending with over 504 million views on the app. The winners of the challenge will stand a chance to win exciting prizes everyday.

“We would like to express our deepest gratitude and thank our over 200 million users in India for the overwhelming response, support and love they have shown towards TikTok. The launch of #ReturnOfTikTok is a testament of our continuing commitment to our Indian community. We are looking forward to continuing our journey with our TikTok family and actively work towards ensuring a safe and positive in-app experience for our users,” Sumedhas Rajgopal, Entertainment Strategy and Partnerships Lead, TikTok (India) said in a statement.

Also read: No obscene videos: Madras HC lifts ban on TikTok with condition

To recall, on April 24, the Madras High Court’s Madurai bench lifted the ban on its popular video app TikTok with the condition that the platform should not be used to host obscene videos.

The Madras High Court had earlier ordered the government to prohibit TikTok downloads, saying the app was encouraging pornography.

