TikTok, Podcasts and YouTube: How the newcomer, the perpetual wannabe and the incumbent fared in 2018

The year 2018 is about to end, and just like previous years, internet ruled our lives this year as well. As we continue to spend most of our times on our mobile phones, the content we consume has also seen a drastic change. While YouTube remains the most popular network for content creation and consumption, podcasts and other video creating applications have also blossomed. Moreover, our video preferences on YouTube have also changed as compared to the previous year.



Before the last leg of 2018 comes to an end, let’s take a look at the biggest trends and the most popular digital spaces of this year.



TikTok



Launched in 2016, TikTok will always remember the year it became India’s most entertaining app, as validated by Google Play Awards 2018. The short video creating and sharing app continues to rule our lives with its videos emerging on other social media platforms, including YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

In August 2018, two of the world’s fastest-growing short-form video apps, musical.ly and TikTok, united to create a new global app, under the name of TikTok, and its popularity has been on the rise ever since. It wasn’t just the amateurs who were trying their luck with TikTok, celebrities from all over the world made it their playground and used the videos to popularise their social media channels.



Remember Indian celebrities including Shahid Kapoor, Mallika Dua, Rohit Sharma and many others dancing alongside a green, animated alien? The trend was popularised by Musical.ly and in fact, #DameTuCosita was their most popular challenge of 2018 in India, followed by the #DidiDance challenge, which involved doing a specific set of dance moves while dancing to the Didi song.

From lip-syncing videos to the regular challenges it keeps initiating, TikTok has become a popular app among youngsters. It also claims that if there’s a song that you can’t seem to get out of your head, chances are, you heard it from a TikTok video.



Podcasts



While most people were spending their time watching content, there was also a rising population that was listening to it. Podcasts have been around for quite some time now, but 2018 saw a big boom for the podcast industry with the launch of Google Podcasts app.



Although podcasting is still not a popular medium people use to engage with content in India, Google counts India in the top five countries for Google Podcasts adoption. According to Hubhopper, India’s largest podcast directory, self-help, do-it-yourself, comedy and storytelling podcasts have proven to be most engaging.

Something that people were not even aware of a couple of years ago, has made its mark and has reached a stage where it has become intellectual to listen to a podcast. In India, a number of independent podcasters have forged their way into the industry and regional podcasting is also a trend that continues to rise.

YouTube

While YouTube continues to remain the most popular video network, the kind of content that bloomed this year reveals how our consumption has changed. Independent vloggers and comedy genre grew at a phenomenal rate this year with 6 out of the top 10 subscribed Indian creators being comedy creators. The number has doubled when compared to 2017.



Amit Bhadana, 27-year-old comedy YouTuber, surpassed BB ki Vines and grew phenomenally this year. His channel gained 9 million subscribers in one year, making him the most subscribed Indian creator at 12 million subscribers. He posts videos in Hindi, Gujri and Haryanvi languages, and one of his videos, Behan Bhai Ki School Life was also amongst the top 10 viewed videos globally.

While music, tech, beauty, health, fitness, dance and food were the top categories in 2017, this year, learning was one the of the top rising vertical, along with education, beauty and DIY. The two most trending videos of 2018 were dance choreography videos, compared to BB ki Vines’ Group Study video last year.



The popularity of these three spaces has also complemented each other in many ways. The various compilations of TikTok videos garner millions of views on YouTube and a lot of podcasts are also broadcast via the video streaming platform. Blogger and independent podcaster Karthik Vijayakumar uses YouTube as a medium to familiarise people with his work by uploading his podcasts on YouTube. The most popular songs on TikTok have also been popular on YouTube with a number of people coming to it from that medium.