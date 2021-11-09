TikTok most downloaded app in October, Instagram sees sharp rise in India: Sensor Tower

Instagram has overtaken Facebook to become the second most downloaded non-gaming app in the month of October 2021 while TikTok retained its overall number one position, as per a report published by mobile app analytics firm Sensor Tower. Instagram had massive growth in India as nearly 39 per cent of the 56 million installs came from the market. Overall, Instagram saw a 31 per cent increase in downloads since October 2020, according to the data.

Instagram’s rise in India is not surprising given TikTok has been banned for more than a year now. At one point, TikTok was growing at a rapid pace in the market, with over 200 million users, which came to an end when the app got banned in June last year.

Overall, TikTok retained its first position and is still the most downloaded app (overall) in October 2021, followed by Instagram and Facebook. As per the data shared by Sensor Tower, Instagram rose from the third position in September 2021 to second in October 2021.

Other popular social media and messaging apps also managed to stay on top of the list. Facebook, WhatsApp, and Telegram rounded out as the top five most installed non-gaming apps worldwide for the month. The numbers in the report are based on two major app stores — Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Comparatively, Instagram was on the top spot on Play Store and was the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide for October. It is followed by Facebook and TikTok. It seems that Telegram is still getting more attention than WhatsApp. The former has garnered the fourth spot, whereas WhatsApp occupied the fifth position.

Earlier this year, several WhatsApp users switched to Telegram as many were unhappy with the messaging app’s new privacy policies that caused a stir and led to users looking for alternatives.