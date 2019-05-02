TikTok launches new safety in-app quiz to increase user awareness

TikTok was recently banned in India and got removed from Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store for safety issues. The ban has now been lifted and the app has been made available on both app stores. To ensure the safety of its users, TikTok has implemented an in-app quiz, which will equip users with online safety tips.

This is the second time TikTok is bringing this quiz to the app, the first time being back in February, when the app launched its Safe Hum Safe Internet quiz under its #BetterMeBetterInternet campaign. The company states that its users are responding positively to the quiz.

The company states that it is committed to helping make its users feel safe and comfortable within the community. Additionally, it said that due to this they are continuously enhancing and updating their policies, tools and resources to promote a positive and safe app environment.

The safety quiz is currently available on the TikTok app in India, Europe, EMEA, and Asia. It highlights topics like setting up your account with a strong password, not sharing account details and phishing awareness.

Apart from the quiz, TikTok is also launching new tools and initiatives to support a positive and safe in-app environment.

The company also launched a localised Safety Center in India, which is dedicated to providing tips and resources to help users navigate a range of topics and build a safe online experience.