TikTok’s user profile page could soon look like Instagram

TikTok is testing a new interface for the profile page. (Image: Twitter/Taylor Lorenz) TikTok is testing a new interface for the profile page. (Image: Twitter/Taylor Lorenz)

The popular short-video app TikTok has changed its interface a lot since its launch and most of these changes are heavily inspired by Instagram. Now, TikTok is reportedly testing a user profile redesign, which is also remarkably similar to Instagram.

The redesign was first spotted by a New York Times reporter who also tweeted pictures of the new user profile page of TikTok. The new profile page shifts the position of the avatar and the follow count to the left and puts more emphasis on the user’s bio. The Verge quoted a TikTok spokesperson confirming that the company was indeed testing a redesign.

”We’re always looking for ways to improve the user experience on TikTok. We are currently testing profile designs and functionality to ultimately give users more ways to personalize and engage with their profiles,” the spokesperson told the publication.

Looks like TikTok is redesigning user profiles to look almost exactly like Instagram (new design vs old) pic.twitter.com/uQAHPwaZoh — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) February 3, 2020

Last year TikTok rolled out the Discover tab, a grid-style layout similar to Instagram’s as well as an Account Switcher. Social networks tend to copy or take inspirations from their competitors and while TikTok is “borrowing” ideas from Instagram, the Facebook-owned social media platform has also been guilty of the same.

Instagram Stories were a blatant copy of Snapchat’s concept of disappearing content. It was later added to WhatsApp and the main Facebook as well. TikTok’s popularity also “inspired” Instagram to launch a new video-music remix feature, called Instagram Reels to take on the short-video apps.

