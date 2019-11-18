TikTok crosses 1.5 billion downloads and India is the biggest driver: Report

TikTok has clocked 1.5 billion downloads combined on the Apple App Store and Google Play, according to a report by Sensor Tower Store Intelligence. The app had hit the 1 billion mark in February 2019. The report said TikTok was the fourth most downloaded non-gaming app in the world last year, and managed to hit 655.8 million unique installs overall. It had 6 per cent more downloads in 2019 compared to 2018.

Sensor Tower’s data showed that TikTok is currently the third most downloaded non-gaming app of the year. WhatsApp is at number one with 707.4 million installs and Facebook Messenger at number two with 636.2 million. Facebook comes at number four with 587 million downloads and Instagram at number five with 376.2 million downloads.

According to Sensor Tower, TikTok crossed 1 billion downloads in February 2019, and then another 500 million installs in another nine months. It took slightly more than seven months for the app to grow from 500 million to 1 billion global downloads in 2018.

TikTok explosive growth in India

According to the data, TikTok’s biggest growth came from India, which remains the big driver for downloads. TikTok downloads across the App Store and Google Play Store in India were around 466.8 million or about 31 per cent of all unique installs.

Officially, TikTok claims it has 120 million monthly active users in India, though these numbers were were shared back in April 2019, and could have changed significantly since then. India has been a fast riser for TikTok in 2019, driving up 277.6 million downloads so far this year, showed Sensor Tower. This is nearly 45 per cent of all global installs for the app.

The rise of TikTok in India is evident. Even Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has acknowledged this. Zuckerberg in an internal question and answer session had said TikTok was bigger than Instagram in India.

“I think it’s past Instagram now in India in terms of scale. So yeah, it’s a very interesting phenomenon.” Instagram’s unofficial numbers for India are 70 million. Facebook recently launched a new Reels feature on Instagram to compete with TikTok, though it is limited to Brazil for now.

China generated the second most downloads for the app, accounting for 173.2 million, or 11.5 per cent, though the report notes that these figures do not include installs from third-party Android stores in the country. The United States is number three generating 123.8 million downloads or 8.2 per cent.

Regarding revenue on TikTok, it is driven by Chinese users who spent $84.5 million in the app or 48.3 percent of all revenue. The US was number two at $62.4 million revenue, while Great Britain was number three.