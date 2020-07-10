TikTok back after global outage; users complained videos showed zero likes, views

FILE PHOTO: A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Tiktok suffered a global outage on Thursday. Users from across the globe complained that their videos, user pages, following feeds, and For You Page displayed zero likes. The social media giant acknowledged the issue and stated that the problem occurred due to higher traffic than usual. Notably, the app is unavailable in India so no such issue was suffered by users in the country.

In a statement to the Verge, TikTok said, “Earlier today, some of our users experienced app issues around notifications, the display of likes and view counts, and trouble loading videos on some pages of the app.” The social media platform further added, “The issues appear to have been caused by higher traffic than normal on our servers in Virginia, causing temporary service disruptions.”

The issue remained for hours and was later resolved. “We’ve resolved the problem and are investigating the cause, and will share updates as they become available,” TikTok stated in an official statement.

What was the issue?

For some users across the globe Tiktok videos, user pages, following feeds, and For You Page showed zero likes. The error comes at the time when the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the government is “looking into” banning the application.

Pompeo had said, “We are taking this very seriously. We are certainly looking at it.” “With respect to Chinese apps on peoples’ cellphones, the United States will get this one right too,” the statement further added.

Meanwhile, the app has been removed from both App store and Google Play store in Hong Kong. Read here for more details.

Tiktok banned in India

TikTok, alongside 58 other Chinese apps, has been banned in India. The app is non-operational in the country for the time being. The social media platform said to be working with the government of India. All of the 59 banned Chinese apps have been removed from Google Play store and Apple App store. Here are Indian Tiktok alternatives you can use.

