Here’s how you can report TikTok videos spreading fake news about Covid-19

Here’s how you can report videos spreading fake news on TikTok. (Image: Bloomberg) Here’s how you can report videos spreading fake news on TikTok. (Image: Bloomberg)

TikTok was already going viral before the coronavirus pandemic hit the world. Now, according to a report by Sensor Tower, the short video platform has been downloaded over two billion times globally. The report states that the app was downloaded 315 million times this quarter alone in both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store combined, a clear sign that more users are signing up thanks to the lockdown.

With this huge growth, the platform has also seen a fair share of users trying to spread fake news on the coronavirus pandemic. To manage and curb the spread of fake news on its platform, the company has introduced a new feature, which lets users report suspicious videos for the brand to check out and determine, if they are spreading misinformation or not.

Also Read: A TikTok reality TV show? The company is exploring the idea

If you use TikTok and get to see a fake news video related to the COVID-19 outbreak or regarding any other topic. Here’s how you can report it to the platform:

* Browse to the video you feel is spreading fake news.

* Tap on the Share located on the bottom right corner.

* Tap on the report button that appears in the new sub-window that opens up.

Also Read: Firework, the TikTok rival, is getting some help from Xiaomi

* Now select the ‘Misleading Information’ option.

* Select the COVID-19 option and then fill up the description as to why you feel the video is spreading fake news.

* After you are done tap submit to send the video to TikTok to review.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd