TikTok parent company ByteDance takes more measures to keep user data safe, secure

TikTok parent company ByteDance has been in the news globally, including India, with the anti-China sentiment growing due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Users have questioned TikTok’s China connection several times in the past few months and doubt the safety and security of the personal data. TikTok, however, time and again has said that user data are safe and secure in their data centers. The latest report reveals that ByteDance has blocked its China employees from accessing code bases of products available in other markets. No official confirmation from the company yet.

According to Pingwest.com sources have revealed that ByteDance’s employees in China who are responsible for developing applications including TikTok and services for the company’s home market — China — will no longer be able to access any “sensitive data” of any product including TikTok available in other markets.

The initiative comes at the time when the anti-China sentiment is growing all around the world. The report notes that this move is amid ByteDance’s efforts to separate Chinese and global operations so users don’t question the privacy of its apps. The report further noted that ByteDance aims to reduce strict regulatory scrutiny worldwide.

The report further quotes an employee who said “in the future, we may have dedicated transparency centers for each individual market.” “We may do the same for local R&D and data teams. That’s part of the effort to split teams and build firewalls,” the employee added. To recollect, TikTok already announced opening a physical Transparency Center in Los Angeles. Reportedly the company plans to open many more such centers across the United States.

As far as India is concerned TikTok has been the talk of the town for quite some time but not for very good reasons. There’s a high demand for made in India apps similar to TikTok such as Mitron, Roposo and more. These apps have received a great response with millions of downloads in just a few days.

TikTok is leaving no stone unturned to make the app as secure as possible and enhance user safety. Here are some of the safety features TikTok offers we bet you didn’t know.

