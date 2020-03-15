TikTok most downloaded app in February, ahead of WhatsApp, Facebook: Sensor Tower

TikTok was most downloaded in India last month, with over 46.6 million installs. Followed by Brazil and the US with 9.7 million and 6.4 million downloads, respectively. (Image: Bloomberg) TikTok was most downloaded in India last month, with over 46.6 million installs. Followed by Brazil and the US with 9.7 million and 6.4 million downloads, respectively. (Image: Bloomberg)

TikTok was one of the highest downloaded apps on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store in February. According to Sensor Tower, this was the app’s best month ever, both in terms of revenue and installs. It states that the app was able to outperform WhatsApp and Facebook.

According to the report, TikTok was most downloaded in India last month, with over 46.6 million installs. Followed by Brazil and the US with 9.7 million and 6.4 million downloads, respectively. Even though India remained the highest performing market for the app, Brazil was termed as the fastest growing market Year-on-Year (YoY), with downloads up by 992.6 per cent from February 2019.

The report also said Google Play Store accounted for the majority of TikTok’s downloads, with around 93.2 million installs in February 2020, whereas, the App Store only had 19.7 million downloads. TikTok has since its inception been able to accumulate a total of 1.9 billion installs on the Play Store and the App Store combined.

February 2020 was also the highest-grossing month for TikTok, with over $50.4 million in revenue. Most of which came from China, followed by the US and UK. Interestingly, even though, India was seen driving the downloads, it did not even manage to clock in on the top three countries generating the most revenue for the app.

This also made the third highest-grossing non-game app worldwide, behind Tinder and YouTube.

Incidentally, Sensor Tower states the app is now seeing a decline because of the coronavirus outbreak, which has caused a number of cities to go in for a lockdown in China, where the company’s major revenue comes from.

