Tik Tok crosses one billion installs globally on App Store, Google Play Store: Report

The short video creating and sharing app, Tik Tok has crossed one billion installs worldwide on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, according to data by app analytics company Sensor Tower. It gained 71.3 million new users globally in January, which is 161 per cent more than in January 2018. It should to be noted that this data does not include Android installs in Tik Tok’s home market, China, where it is called Douyin.

Out of the total one billion installs, close to 663 million installs happened in 2018 alone with the app closing in on Facebook, which was installed 711 times last year. Tik Tok also threatens another popular app, Instagram, which was installed about 444 million times in 2018.

The Sensor Tower data only tells us about the number of installs and not the active user count. So, it is likely that Facebook and Instagram have more users that Tik Tok when it comes to daily or monthly usage. Sensor Tower points out that twenty five per cent of Tik Tok’s downloads or about 250 million are from India.

This should not come as a surprise given Tik Tok was declared as the most entertaining app in India last year by Google Play Awards 2018.

A total of 43 per cent new users of Tik Tok in January this year were also from India, which is a massive jump from just 9.5 per cent in January 2018. The growth in the US has been subtle with only about 9 per cent installs in January, compared to 5.6 per cent in 2018. In the US, Tik Tok has been installed more than 96 million times.

Globally, Tik Tok is only third in terms of number of new installs during January across App Store and Play Store and the fourth most downloaded non-game app last year. In August 2018, video apps Musical.ly and TikTok partnered to create TikTok as a new global short-form video app.