Threads from Instagram launched, lets you actively connect with your close friends

Instagram has released a new app, which lets you stay connected to your close friends, called ‘Threads from Instagram’. Threads is a standalone app with which you can share photos, videos, messages, stories and more with your Instagram close friends list.

Advertising

The Close Friends feature was added to Instagram last year, with which users could share personal moments with a select group of people. With Threads users will get a dedicated inbox for chats with their close friends, they will also get specific notifications just for them.

Threads will allow users to set up a list of close friends if they haven’t already done so. Threads opens directly to the camera and allows users to add shortcuts, thus letting them what they are doing with their close friends in two taps.

Also Read: Instagram testing dark mode for Android, no toggle present as of now

Advertising

It allows users to set separate staus for your close friends. It also provides users with the option to set ‘Auto Statuses’, which change automatically depending on what you are doing. Like when you are at a cafe it will set your status as “At a cafe” or when you are travelling, it will set it as “On a Move” and so on.

The Threads app is currently live on Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store. Interested users can download and install the app on to their smartphones to start using it.