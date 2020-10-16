This is how you can watch Durga Puja live from home

Apart from the Puja, Xiaomi has also partnered with singer Rupam Islam to launch a special music video on the occasion. (Image: Pixabay)

Xiaomi India has announced that it is launching a new online portal, called Trinayan, with which it aims to bring the festival of Durga Puja to the house of its customers during these difficult times. The new Trinayan portal will allow users to visit their favourite pandals and be a part of all the auspicious rituals.

The portal will cover all days of the Durga Puja festival from Durga Maa Udbodhan (inauguration of the doll) till Dashami Sindoor Khela – Bijaya.

To make this possible Xiaomi has placed 40 cameras at 10 of the most famous Durga Puja Pandals across India. These pandals include Ballygunge Cultural Association, FD Block, Mudiyali, Telaprottay, Behala Club, Gennex- Behala, Shapoorji, Unitech, Sherwood Estate and VIP Enclave.

To watch Durga Puja at any of the above pandals you can log on to onlinedurgapuja.com. The footage from these pandals will be live from October 19 to October 26.

Apart from the Puja, Xiaomi has also partnered with singer Rupam Islam to launch a special music video on the occasion. The music video will be called Aamar Pujo, and the song will be about overcoming the current challenges and reconnecting with loved ones to celebrate the festival in your own special way.

Xiaomi will also be offering its Mi Fans special Durga Puja offers from October 17 to October 31. All customers during this time will be entitled to a daily and weekly lucky draw to win Mi TVs, Mi Notebooks, Mi Bands and more.

“At Mi India we are always looking at creating new and innovative experiences for our fans. Durga Puja is a festival celebrated with great pride and enthusiasm, and to continue the same in spirit this year, Mi India is proud to announce Trinayan, an absolutely novel concept to celebrate and be part of the festivities keeping in mind the new social distancing norms,” said Sunil Baby, Director-Offline Sales Operations at Mi India.

“Keeping up with the battle for light against the dark, we decided to use technology to bring some of the biggest pujas of Kolkata live to our consumers’ home for a non-stop celebration. We are confident that this experience coupled with some exciting new offers, will kickstart the momentum and add more joy to this festive season,” he added.

