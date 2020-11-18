‘This claim is disputed’ is now a meme on Twitter: Here’s how you can join in

Wondering how to join the 'this claim is disputed' meme? Here are the steps to create your own label for a tweet.

Twitter recently introduced labels and warning messages on tweets containing disputed information or any kind of misinformation. The labels was introduced ahead of the US Presidential elections. Thanks to Twitter’s new policies, several tweets of US President Donald Trump were flagged with the disputed label, including those where he asserted he won the election. A label with the text ‘This claim is disputed’ was applied to several of Donald Trump’s tweets.

And now, ‘This claim is disputed’ has become a new meme on social media platform. Regular users have been adding their own unique labels to tweets, similar to the ‘claim is disputed’ format, and some of the takes are rather funny. Even brands have joined in on the meme with their own spin. You can check out some of the funniest tweets playing on the meme here.

For those who are wondering how to join in, it is quite easy to create the look of Twitter’s warning label to your regular tweet. But in order to do so you will have to use a different font. This brings us to the next question. So how does one change the font of the text in order to join the latest meme trend? Well, you just need to visit a site that changes the font and just copy-paste it on Twitter.

How to add your twist to the “this claim is disputed” meme on Twitter

Step 1: Go to Twitter Fonts generator website.

Step 2: Just type the text for which you want to change the font style. If you type “this claim is disputed,” then the site will show you some bold unique fonts as well as Unicode characters. You are allowed to design your own fonts, which makes it more interesting. If you are following the meme trend, best to stick with a font which resembles the one Twitter is using for its label. You know, to make your tweet seem more authentic.

Step 3: Just copy the text in the font style and paste it in the tweet box with the accompanying text on top.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd