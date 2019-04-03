This Chrome extension will let you transform Gmail into Inbox

Google recently killed Inbox, the Gmail-based email app. However, a group of Swedish developers has released a new Chrome extension, which gives Gmail the look and feel of Inbox. The extension is available for everyone to download on the Chrome web store and has no affiliation to Google.

According to the extension description on the Chrome Web Store, the Inbox Theme for Gmail brings back the Inbox for Gmail experience back to users.

The theme provides users with a clean and organised design for Gmail, which looks just like the recently shut Inbox by Gmail service.

The new Inbox Theme also transforms the top bar colours based on the mailbox components active on the screen. So if you are browsing emails the top bar will be coloured blue, however, when you open a starred message, it will turn orange.

Keep in mind, that this is just a theme and not the Inbox by Gmail service, which you got to use before. So this will only make Gmail mimick the looks of the now-shuttered service and not the features. This means you won’t be able to access features like save links or reminders, which you could have used in the service before.

The Inbox Theme is currently only limited to the Chrome web-browser. However, its developer’s have stated that they will soon be releasing versions for Firefox and Safari too.