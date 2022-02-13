The best WhatsApp alternatives that you can really trust

Popular messaging app WhatsApp has been subject to scrutiny over the past couple of years, with many questioning the Meta-owned company’s updated privacy policies. The start of 2021 saw users uninstalling the application and switching over to other platforms, albeit most of them had minimal clarity on the data tracking system.

Now, those policies might not sit well with some of you, or you dislike WhatsApp’s features, or maybe you just want to move on to a more personal, secure messaging app for your daily task. If you’re one of these, please feel free to check out this compilation of WhatsApp alternatives.

iMessage

iMessage is an absolute no-brainer of a choice for those on the Apple ecosystem. (Image credit: Apple)

This is an absolute no-brainer if you and your friends/family are on an Apple ecosystem. As a built-in messaging app, it gets updated on a regular basis with new features, improved user interface and optimisation, and seamless syncing to other Apple devices you own. Users can create and use Memojis to convey certain emotions, add personalised effects to messages with bubbles, and even react to texts. Not to mention, just like WhatsApp, all conversations are end-to-end encrypted, meaning no external party can read your messages.

Discord

Discord offers a great low-latency voice and video call feature, even on poor connections. (Image credit: Discord)

There was a time when Discord was tailored towards gamers only, though now everyone uses it for their day to day tasks. While you can explore a variety of servers based on your interests, the DM (direct message) feature is often overlooked by many – which is understandable since most would just click on its robust voice call feature instead of typing out a message. You can send out GIFs, emotes, emojis, and even documents, as it allows for file sharing up to 8MBs per message. With Discord nitro (paid subscription), the limit goes up to 100MBs. Furthermore, one can seamlessly connect and integrate it with their Steam, Twitch, Spotify, or YouTube accounts for ease of access.

Telegram

You can share files of up to 1.5GBs to groups with 100,000 people. (Image credit: File)

Yes, we know most of you only use Telegram to share pirated movies with others, but its slew of features make it a great WhatsApp competitor. You can create super groups with up to 100,000 people, public channels, and send out self-destructing messages that disappear after a set date on the in-built calendar. It does lack a video calling feature, though the included bots enhance your experience by bringing in important information and fun mini-games to pass the time. It is also encrypted via a triple-layer configuration, making your conversations secure.

Google Chat

Google Chat is ideal for managing work accounts. (Image credit: Google)

Formerly known as Hangouts, Google Chat is perfect for work accounts as it sits right next to your inbox, making it easy to access and saving an extra tab. Understandably, most of you might not have your work emails logged into your phone, and therefore, this app would come in handy, letting you receive urgent, personalised messages – while avoiding the clutter and spam you would expect when logged into your email. The app works exactly like WhatsApp, and lets you schedule one-click meetings, file sharing, and easy account switching.

Bridgefy

Bridgefy does not require an internet connection or mobile network to relay messages. (Express Photo)

Being stuck in the woods means a poor mobile network, let alone an internet connection. Offline messaging apps such as Bridgefy rely on a peer-to-peer Bluetooth mesh network that allows you to send messages to nearby friends (330 feet). The Broadcast mode lets you send out a message to large groups, while the Mesh mode takes benefit of any active Bluetooth connections in the area and uses them as nodes to relay messages. You don’t require an internet connection beyond the initial download process – which is great, but it also becomes pointless if you have no other Bridgefy users within range.

Signal

With Signal, one can prevent screenshots of a conversation from being taken. (Image credit: File)

Elon Musk’s tweet had a big role to play in this private messenger’s popularity. The application is fully open-source, and lets you create self-destructing messages, brings high protection, and adds a screen security feature that prevents screenshots from being taken. You won’t have to deal with any advertisements or affiliate marketers either, and you get to have secure video calls with up to 40 active participants. WhatsApp, on the other hand, only supports 8 members at a time.

Kik

Kik messenger only requires your email to function – no need to enter your phone number. (Image credit: Kik)

This ancient instant messaging app does not require a mobile number to activate – simply enter an email ID and boom – you’re all set. The app is updated constantly, and you get everything you would expect from WhatsApp such as voice calls, stickers, media sharing, group chats – the works. You could also enable bots that occasionally bring in quizzes, news, and makes the whole experience more active. If you’re someone vary of inputting their personal phone numbers somewhere on the internet, feel free to give this a try.