Telegram will now allow 1000 viewers to be part of video calls

Telegram has released a new update which brings many new features to the platform. Users will now be able to place group video calls with up to 1000 viewers. However, only 30 users can participate in the calls, while the rest can view it. The update will also allow video messages to be recorded in higher quality than before and you will be able to watch regular videos at 0.5 or 2x speed. The update also brings features such as screen sharing with sound to all video calls, including 1-on-1 calls.

Telegram is introducing Group Video Calls 2.0, which will allow up to 30 users to broadcast video from both their camera and screen and up to 1000 people will be able to join the same. Users will also be able to record video messages in higher resolution. Users can tap on a video message to expand it and take in all those extra pixels.

The media player in Telegram will now allow users to play content at 0.5x, 1.5x, and 2x playback speeds. The app also supports 0.2x speed. The platform will now allow users to share their screens while placing 1-on-1 calls as well. You will also be able to set any messages in any chat to be deleted automatically after 1 day or 1 week – and now 1 month.

The media editor in the app will now allow you to illustrate and decorate your photos and videos with drawings, text, and stickers. To more easily add fine details, the width of your brush now decreases as you zoom in – giving you the precision of a professional.

iOS devices will be getting a new camera. What this means is that the in-app camera will utilize all zoom levels on your device – including 0.5x and 2x if available.