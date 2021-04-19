Telegram WebZ and WebK web apps launched: All you need to know

Check out all about the two new Telegram Web apps. (File)

Instant messaging application Telegram has launched two new web apps called Telegram WebZ and WebK. The web apps bring Telegram’s mobile functionality to desktop users in a more polished interface and filled with features like animated stickers, chat folders, and a dark mode.

While both the WebZ and WebK apps offer identical functionality, Telegram says the two apps exist simultaneously to maintain internal competition. Apart from desktops, the web apps can work on any device with a browser, including smartphones and tablets as well.

How to use Telegram WebZ/WebK?

You can use either of the two web apps by going to Telegram’s website and looking for the Web Apps section on the ‘Apps’ page. Here, click on either Telegram WebZ or WebK and users should be redirected to the site.

Also Read | Telegram privacy features: The 10 features you need to use

Once on the WebZ or WebK site, users can log in to their accounts with either their credentials or a QR code scan with their phones, similar to how WhatsApp Web works.

Users can try out both Telegram WebZ and WebK, both of which have a similar set of features. However, Telegram has stated that both versions have “major features that are not yet supported or not fully implemented”. However, users can still reach out to the app and submit bug reports.

Also Read | This trick will help hide your phone number on Telegram

Telegram was one of the apps that received a huge surge of new users this year after a new questionable WhatsApp Privacy Policy confused a lot of people, and nudged them towards downloading and using new messaging apps like Telegram and Signal.