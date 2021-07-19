scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 19, 2021
Must Read

Telegram update fixes security flaws with Cloud Chats encryption

Four security flaws were recently reported with Telegram's MTProto encryption protocol that compromised the security of the platform's Cloud Chats.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
July 19, 2021 7:09:49 pm
Telegram, Telegram encryption, Telegram security,The MTProto protocol is used by Telegram when users do not opt-in for end-to-end encryption (E2EE). (File)

Telegram rolled out an update to patch a number of security vulnerabilities with the MTProto protocol. A group of researchers from Royal Holloway, University of London analysed the MTProto encryption protocol used by Telegram and listed the flaws with the app’s cloud chats method.

The MTProto protocol is used by Telegram when users do not opt-in for end-to-end encryption (E2EE). Telegram’s MTProto protocol is the company’s version of transport layer security, or TLS, a popular cryptographic standard meant to ensure the security of data in transit.

TLS security does protect Telegram users against man-in-the-middle attacks to an extent but does come with its flaws, one of which is that it doesn’t stop servers from reading texts completely.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Telegram now has group video calls: Here are details, how to get

The protocol can also be reportedly exploited to re-order messages, which an attacker could use to manipulate Telegram bots. Another flaw allows attackers to extract plain text from encrypted messages. Found in Android, iOS and the desktop version of the app, the flaw would require a lot of work on the attacker’s part but still allowed extraction to be possible.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

Telegram has now said that it has rolled out updates to the app, fixing the observations made by the researchers. “None of the changes were critical, as no ways of deciphering or tampering with messages were discovered,” Telegram added in a new blog post.

If you’re using Telegram on desktop, Android or iOS, now is a good time to get the app updated to the latest version from the App Store or Play Store to make sure these security vulnerabilities don’t make you a target for attackers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2, Infinix Hot 10S, Noise Flair earphones, JBL microphone, Sony Xperia Ace 2, Molekule Air Mini+,
Tech launches of the week: Realme Watch 2 Pro, Infinix Hot 10S, and more

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Jul 19: Latest News

Advertisement