Telegram’s latest update brings speed scrolling, new admin controls, and more

Telegram is rolling out a new 8.2 update, which brings several interesting features. The new update will make it easier for users to find the photos or videos, and also give admins more control over who can join and see the chat with new settings. One will now also notice global chat themes and new interactive emojis. One will also be able to add captions to the photos that users send on Telegram. Read on to know more about all the features that the platform is releasing.

Telegram is adding a new date bar on the side of the Shared Media page, which now displays the photos, videos, files, and music that users have shared in an individual or group chat. One can now simply drag up and down and scroll through shared media quickly with this feature. Furthermore, users can also pinch to zoom in and out for an improved browsing experience.

The Shared Media page has also received a new calendar view, which allows Telegram users to find media from a specific time. This can be done by tapping on the date bar to open a calendar interface with media previews for each day, then tap to see all the media from that date. In addition to this, one can now also filter shared media if they want the app to show only photos, only videos, or both.

Apart from these features, the latest Telegram update adds a preview option too for admins. Now, when you create additional invite links for your chat, you will notice a Request Admin Approval setting, which gives admins more control over who is able to join and see the chat. When a user opens a link with Admin Approval turned on, they will see a button to send a join request that admins can manage from a new bar at the top of the chat. From there, admins can view an applicant’s public profile pictures and bio, then approve or dismiss their request.

The company is also offering eight new Chat themes to iOS devices. The new themes include both Day and Night modes, animated background, as well as gradient message bubbles. Telegram is promising that the same will be released for Android users soon.

Telegram also noted that the shared locations on iOS will now display transit time once the new update is downloaded by users. Now when a user taps on a shared location in a chat, users will be able to see the travel time to get there by foot, car, or public transport. The update also adds new interactive emojis with fullscreen effects.