Telegram monthly update brings Content Protection and Delete by Date feature

Telegram has rolled out a set of new privacy-oriented features as part of its monthly update. Users will now be able to protect their content from being shared elsewhere and even delete chat history from a specific date.

Protected Content

As part of its advanced security measure, Telegram will now allow group and channel owners to restrict their content and messages from being forwarded. The update will also prevent outside parties from being able to screenshots or even download media from posts. This setting can be accessed by heading over to the Group/Channel type section and toggling the “Restrict Saving Content” option.

Additionally, the platform will now allow users to post anonymously in public groups, where you can choose to appear as a channel instead of an individual.

Delete by Date

Telegram users will now be able to delete their chat history from a specific day or a date range in one-on-one chats. Upon scrolling through chat, one can click on the date bar popup to open up a calendar interface and choose which specific dates to clear. You can also set messages to delete themselves within one day, week, or a month after sending.

The new Delete by Date Calendar interface in Telegram. (Image credit – Telegram) The new Delete by Date Calendar interface in Telegram. (Image credit – Telegram)

Call Log In

The log-in process in Telegram usually involves entering an OTP for confirmation. The new update will now allow mobile devices to receive an automated login call, where they’ll be asked to enter the last five digits of the phone number that called.

Global Chat Themes for Android

Following its iOS update, Telegram on Android will also be receiving 8 new chat themes for their UI. Each theme has a Day and Night mode, animated backgrounds, and gradient message bubbles.

Apple iOS Updates

With the iOS 15 update, Apple has brought a Text Recognition feature that allows you to scan and quickly select and copy text from an outside source. Telegram is also introducing a similar feature on devices with iOS 13 and above. Text formatting options such as bold or italics are also now available on iOS.