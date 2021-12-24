Telegram may soon let you react to messages with emoji

Telegram is known to be a feature-packed communication tool. However, that hasn’t stopped the app from adding features over the years. After working on a new feature to hide spoilers in messages, Telegram is now set to add reaction emoji to the iOS version of the app.

As per a report by Android Police, the app has gained a default selection of 11 reaction emoji that will make reacting to a message possible. The feature will likely look similar to how message reactions work on Instagram DMs. Emoji expected to be added to the feature include thumbs up, thumbs down, heart, laughter, and others.

Also Read | Telegram users will soon be able to make payments in cryptocurrency Toncoin

The reactions made by one user will be visible to all other users in a group chat and admins will be able to enable or disable the feature in groups and channels. The reaction emoji are not static, but are accompanied by a mini animation which make the process a little more lively.

While the feature has so far reportedly only been spotted on the iOS beta version of the app, it will likely also make to the Android version as well, and all other stable users in the future. While the feature in itself is not new, its addition will help Telegram maintain its place among the most feature-packed instant messaging applications.

WhatsApp also set to introduce emoji-reactions

Telegram’s rival, Meta’s WhatsApp is also set to add the reaction emoji in the future. WABetaInfo, which has a trusty record for leaking WhatsApp features ahead of time, had revealed that the messaging platform could include message reactions in a future update.

However, the feature is under development and may not be available to beta users just yet. That said, you can check out how the feature will look when implemented thanks to leaked images by the tipster.

The feature will also take WhatsApp another step closer to the cross-platform plans Mark Zuckerberg talked about back in 2019 and allow users to chat with Instagram and Messenger users more seamlessly.