What are Telegram Voice Chats 2.0 and how do they work?

Check out the new Telegram Voice Chats 2.0 feature in the new update. (Image Source: Telegram)

Telegram messenger has brought a new feature called Voice Chats 2.0 with a new update. The new audio-focused feature takes Telegram’s existing Voice Chats feature a notch above and allows users to conduct live voice chat sessions with unlimited participants. The update comes after the rising popularity of audio-discussion services like Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces.

Telegram’s new Voice Chats 2.0 feature will also come with the ability to record these live chats, along with other features like a list of participants, raise hand mechanics, invite links for speakers and listeners, and voice chat titles. The app will also allow public figures to join the voice chats as their channels and not their personal accounts.

Who can Start and Join Telegram live voice chats?

Channel and Group admins who have updated to the latest version of the Telegram app can now host live voice chats. Admins alone will also have the ability to record these live voice chats and send out their invite links. Recorded audio files can be later found in the Saved Messages section. Admins will also have control over letting users in the live voice chat speak.

How to start a Telegram live voice chat?

Telegram voice chats can be started by admins by first heading over to the respective Group or Channel. They can then tap (⋮) or (⋯) to open the menu and choose ‘Start Voice Chat’.

Other features in the new Telegram update

Telegram users can now also cancel forwarding a message, or replace the recipient before it gets sent. Users can now also listen to voice messages from wherever they left them before. This feature was only limited to long audio and video tracks before.

Swiping left on Telegram chats is now a customisable gesture for Android users. Users can choose between actions like archiving chats, pinning, muting, deleting or marking them as read. On Telegram for iOS, these swipe actions are always available, depending on which way users swipe.