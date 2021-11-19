Telegram is rolling out its Sponsored Messages feature: Here is what it means

Telegram is set to introduce a new Sponsored Messages feature. As per the company, the feature will allow users to promote their channels and bots. The company says that even with the addition of the new feature, there will still be no ads in chats on Telegram. Sponsored messages will not appear in your chat list, private chats, or groups as per the company. Telegram has stated that user data will not be used to target ads.

Telegram says that Sponsored messages will only be shown in large public one-to-many channels, which have more 1000 members, and will be based on the topic of the public channels in which they are displayed. This means that no user data will be analysed to display them.

The company says admins of one-to-many channels on Telegram send regular messages to promote something and the introduction of the Sponsored Messages will enable a more “user-friendly” approach for the same.

The Sponsored messages feature is currently in the testing phase and will not be available to everyone, right off the bat. The company has stated that once the feature is fully launched and Telegram covers its basic costs, the company will start sharing ad revenue with the admins of the channels where Sponsored Messages are displayed.

Telegram has said that it will not share private data with advertisers. Additionally, Telegram recently launched a new 8.2 update, which introduced various features. The new update makes it easier for users to find the photos or videos, and also gives admins more control over who can join and see the chat with new settings.

The update grants users access to global chat themes, new interactive emojis and will also allow users to add captions to the photos that are shared on Telegram.