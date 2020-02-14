Telegram introduces new features, stickers and emojis for Valentine’s Day

The new People Nearby 2.0 feature allows users to easily exchange contact info with each other. It will also allow users to meet new people. The new People Nearby 2.0 feature allows users to easily exchange contact info with each other. It will also allow users to meet new people.

Telegram to commemorate Valentine’s Day 2020 has launched a new feature, called ‘People Nearby 2.0’. It has also introduced new stickers and emojis with a theme of love and affection. The instant messaging app has received over 127 new stickers under eight different categories. It has also replaced the previous animated love emojis with enhanced ones.

The new People Nearby 2.0 feature allows users to easily exchange contact info with each other. It will also allow users to meet new people. To enable the feature users can head over to the Contacts section and open the Add People Nearby feature, which will allow them to see all the Telegram users nearby who’ve enabled the feature.

After which they can see the users profile and make themselves visible to let the other user decide if they want to chat.

Apart from this, Telegram has also redesigned the user profile pages, which it states are “more functional than ever and make it easy for users to see photos, videos, and links they’ve shared with anyone on the app.” With the update, people can browse through a user’s profile pictures depending on the privacy settings. A fast media viewer has also been added, in which the users can play any videos directly inside of the app.

