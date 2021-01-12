Telegram crosses 500 million monthly active users; some 25 million joined in last 72 hours

Telegram's future plans include implementing a new monetisation module to keep the application going. (Image Source: Reuters)

Instant Messaging service Telegram has crossed 500 million active monthly users. Telegram founder Pavel Durov recently confirmed the fact on his personal Telegram channel (@Durov). “In the first week of January, Telegram surpassed 500 million monthly active users. After that it kept growing: 25 million new users joined Telegram in the last 72 hours alone,” shared Durov.

Telegram had always been a growing app among plenty of competitors. Its open-source and feature-packed nature has helped the app gather a number of users over the years since it was launched in August 2013. The app recently received a push with many new users flocking to it after a new WhatsApp privacy policy caused chaos in the tech community.

Durov also shared the demographics of Telegram’s recently joined users. “These new users came from across the globe – 38% from Asia, 27% from Europe, 21% from Latin America and 8% from MENA,” he added in his post.

How will Telegram change, now that it has 500 million active users?

Durov had mentioned in a previous post, the app’s new monetisation plans for the future. The plans included bringing premium paid features for business and power users while keeping all existing Telegram features free of cost. The app also plans on bringing ads to the platform, but only for large groups and channels, keeping private chats and groups ad-free.

“It will allow us to keep innovating and keep growing for decades to come. We will be able to launch countless new features and welcome billions of new users. While doing that, we will remain independent and stay true to our values, redefining how a tech company should operate,” mentioned Durov in the post, dated December 23, 2020.

The post had hinted that Telegram would implement its monetisation plans as the app touched the 500 million users mark. Now that it has, it remains to be seen how soon the premium features and channel ads come to the platform. We should get more updates on the same from Telegram soon.