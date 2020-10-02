Telegram brings these useful new features for its users; check here

Here's a look at all of the new features Telegram has added for its users to experience. (Image: Reuters)

Amid the growing prominence of work-from-home, virtual chat-based conversations and meetings, Telegram has introduced some new features in its application. The messenger has brought a slew of updates related to search filter, comments, emojis and Admin. Here are those latest interactive features.

Search Filters: Telegram search filter allows users to easily search for any specific messages. The app has created six categorical tabs of Chats, Media, Links, Files, Music and Voice Messages through which messages will be segregated on the basis of time, person, group and channel. This will allow users to access the required message sent or received in the past by these filters.

Channel comment: The latest upgrade will now permit users to comment on a channel’s post, which used to be only one-way earlier. But it will only be allowed in those channels which are linked to their discussion groups. Further, the comments can also be sent through voice messages, stickers and GIFs while Admins will be having the ability to limit or block the comments to maintain the sanctity and decorum of the group.

Anonymous Admins: This new feature will now allow admins of groups to hide their identity and remain anonymised. Meanwhile, any message from the admin will reflect in the group’s name in the conversation. Similarly, the feature is also present on Telegram Channel’s posts.

Animation: New Animation pop-ups have also been introduced for Android users which depict interactive animations while deleting messages, saving media and changing notifications along with several new emojis. In addition, users can easily hide or expand the keyboard while day and night mode could easily be switched from the left menu.

Profile Picture: The other highlight of the update is that the profile picture can easily be viewed by pressing and holding any display photo in the group chat to take a closer look.

