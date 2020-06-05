Telegram adds two-factor verification, in-app video editor

A man with a cellphone in front of a screen showing Telegram logos in Bosnia-Herzegovina. (Image: Reuters) A man with a cellphone in front of a screen showing Telegram logos in Bosnia-Herzegovina. (Image: Reuters)

Telegram Messenger launched a slew of new features including an in-app Video Editor, two-step verification, and an in-built cache memory management feature for Telegram Messenger. Aside from these major updates, Telegram has also introduced speaking GIFs for chats as well as animated stickers to insert in photos and videos.

In-app video editor, speaking GIFs

The in-app video editor comes with “advanced video quality enhancement options” that enables users to tweak videos with parameters like saturation, brightness, and more. Users can also add animated stickers to the photos and videos while editing, which also allows photos and videos to turn into GIFs as well. The addition of speaking GIFs aims to enhance the chat experience on the Telegram Messenger.

Two-step verification

From a data security perspective, the platform has introduced two-step verification for its users. Users can go to Privacy and Security settings to enable the two-step verification security lock— a feature already present in Telegram’s competitor app WhatsApp.

Users will be required to set-up a new password by entering it twice followed a password hint. Telegram says that this feature will protect the app data and securing accounts from cloning in future. When the two-step authentication password is enabled, anyone trying to log-in to that account from a new device will be required to enter the password in addition to the OTP.

Cache memory management

The Telegram messenger has also provided a new Cache memory management tool to clean-up the storage as per the user requirement. Users need to go to the Telegram Settings > Data and Storage > Storage usage to see how much storage is used by the files from Telegram divided into segments like Photos, Documents, Music, Voice/ Video messages, Animated stickers and other files.

Users can also select for how long they want to keep the downloaded files on their phone. Deleting the files will clear it from the storage but can be re-downloaded later from the Telegram cloud. A user can also clear the local database where texts of cached messages will be compressed to save space on the internal disk.

