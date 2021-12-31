Telegram adds new features in year-end update: Reactions, Message Translation, and more

Telegram Messenger has introduced some special features for users in a year-end update, which includes reactions to messages, translation for messages, themed QR codes, and hidden text. Here is a look at the new features.

Reactions

Telegram users can now react to a specific message with emojis. Reactions are turned on for all private chats, but for group chats and channels, the admins will decide whether the feature can be turned on. Each reaction appears with its own unique animation. The feature is already available on apps like Instagram’s Direct Messaging, and Facebook Messenger.

Keep in mind that there’s a ‘default’ Reaction, which is set for all private chats. Users can go to settings and change it per their preference. On Android, users can go to Chat Settings > Quick Reaction. On iOS, they can go to Stickers and Emoji > Quick Reaction. Once in the setting, pick your preferred reaction from the list, which can be your default one for most messages.

Admins can control reactions via their group or channel’s Info Page > Edit > Reactions.

Message Translation

Users will also be able to translate any message into another language, right inside the app, though it is dependent on the language translation supported by the operating system. The translation feature is available on all Android devices that support Telegram. But for iOS, the app requires that users need to be on the iOS 15 plus version. The number of supported languages is equivalent to the languages available on the operating system.

In order to turn on the translation feature, just go to app Settings> Language and there is a new dedicated Show Translate button that you can toggle on. You can also exclude any languages which you are proficient at, and this will hide the translate button for messages in that particular language or languages.

Spoilers

Spoilers is a new feature where a user can now hide a certain portion of the text with the help of ‘Spoiler’ formatting. This hidden text applies to the chat list and notifications as well. Once the recipient taps the message, if they want to, and the hidden text will be revealed.

Themed QR Codes

Telegram users can now generate QR codes for any users that have a public username. This also works for groups, channels, and bots. This makes it easy to showcase someone’s profile in a quick manner. Users can Tap the new QR code icon next to the username of a person, choose the colours and pattern. The QR code can be printed or shared to other apps and platforms as well.

New Menus for macOS

Telegram has also redesigned all the context menus for the macOS version. This includes adding some new shortcut hints and animated icons for every single menu item in the app.

More Interactive Emojis

New interactive versions of some emojis have also made their way to the app. Emojis that are supported with the new animations are: 🔥 😁 🤩 😢 😭 😱 ❄️. Users can send any of them in personal chats, and then they need to tap to unleash a full-screen effect of the same.