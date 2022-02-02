Telegram 8.5 update brings video stickers, improved reactions and more

Telegram has always been feature-rich, but a new update coming to the popular messaging application is bringing even more features to the app. The latest version, Telegram 8.5 is now available for both iOS and Android users on the platform and it brings additions including like video stickers and changes to message reactions.

Telegram announced all the new features in a blog post. Check them out below.

Video Stickers

The main highlight of Telegram v8.5 is video stickers. What previously required you to use software like Adobe Illustrator can now be done straight in the app. Users can now import videos as stickers into the app and send it on personal and group chats.

There is still some amount of editing required as you will still need an editing software that will let you export a video as a .WEBM file with an alpha channel. Telegram has also issued a detailed guide on the whole process on the website for beginners.

Improved message reactions

Telegram had also introduced message reactions in a previous update that allowed users to react to various messages with emoji reactions. With the new update, Telegram allows you to hold longer on an emoji for a larger reaction animation, which is now synchronised, allowing both the sender and the recipient to see the same animations at the same time. Telegram now also shows a badge inside and outside the chat when a user’s message gets a reaction.

New Interactive emoji

Telegram has also added support for five new interactive emoji that appear as larger, livelier versions of themselves. The new emoji can be tapped on too to replay the animation.

Other additions

Telegram also introduced some other changes with the new update. Users can now hold the back button to quickly jump to a previous chat. The call quality has been improved and sending silent messages is now enabled directly from the share menu.

On iOS, the bottom bar also animates when you switch between tabs.