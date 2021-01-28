scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 28, 2021
Must Read

Telegram 7.4 now allows iOS users to migrate WhatsApp chat history: Here’s how it works

Telegram's new feature on iOS allows you to import entire conversations from WhatsApp, which can be handy for those who have recently migrated to the platform.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai | Updated: January 28, 2021 3:23:00 pm
Telegram, Telegram vs WhatsApp, Telegram features, Telegram update, Telegram privacy,Telegram users who have switched from WhatsApp will find this feature quite handy. (Image Source: Bloomberg)

Telegram’s latest update for Apple devices allows users to migrate their WhatsApp chat history to Telegram. The migrated chats will show up alongside your native Telegram chats but will be labelled as ‘imported’ to indicate that they have been migrated from another app. The feature will also allow you to migrate chats from other instant messaging apps like Line and KakaoTalk, reports XDA.

Note that the migration feature is not available to all iPhone users yet. Telegram has reportedly removed mention of the new feature in a changelog. This suggests that the feature might not yet be fully stable. We tested out the feature on an iPhone XS running iOS 14.4 and Telegram version 7.4.1 and it worked just fine. Just make sure that the contact for whom you are migrating the chat is actually available on Telegram and actively using the app.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

Migrating WhatsApp chat history to Telegram

To migrate your WhatsApp chat history to Telegram, users will first have to open WhatsApp and navigate to the particular chat that they wish to migrate.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

They must then go to the “More” menu and choose “Export chat”. WhatsApp will then create a zip file with the entire chat history of that conversation.

Once this is done, iOS users can simply import the zip file into their Telegram app. To do this, users must use the iOS share sheet.

Must Read |Google pressed in lawsuit to dump Telegram just like Parler

Telegram will then ask users which contact they would like to import the messages to, where users can then select the same contact they imported from.

Note that users will have to repeat this process for each contact’s chat history that they want to import to Telegram.

While the new feature has not been announced officially, various Telegram users have been able to access it in the latest Telegram update, via the App Store. Meanwhile, no such update has been announced for the app’s Android counterpart, who, for now, will just have to wait and see if they get the feature.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Sony subwoofer, Anker 10W Fast Wireless Charging stand, Asus laptop, Samsung Galaxy A02, samsung, anker, wireless charger, sony
Tech launches today: Sony subwoofer, Anker wireless charging stand, and more

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Jan 28: Latest News

Advertisement