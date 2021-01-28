Telegram 7.4 now allows iOS users to migrate WhatsApp chat history: Here’s how it works

Telegram users who have switched from WhatsApp will find this feature quite handy. (Image Source: Bloomberg)

Telegram’s latest update for Apple devices allows users to migrate their WhatsApp chat history to Telegram. The migrated chats will show up alongside your native Telegram chats but will be labelled as ‘imported’ to indicate that they have been migrated from another app. The feature will also allow you to migrate chats from other instant messaging apps like Line and KakaoTalk, reports XDA.

Note that the migration feature is not available to all iPhone users yet. Telegram has reportedly removed mention of the new feature in a changelog. This suggests that the feature might not yet be fully stable. We tested out the feature on an iPhone XS running iOS 14.4 and Telegram version 7.4.1 and it worked just fine. Just make sure that the contact for whom you are migrating the chat is actually available on Telegram and actively using the app.

Migrating WhatsApp chat history to Telegram

To migrate your WhatsApp chat history to Telegram, users will first have to open WhatsApp and navigate to the particular chat that they wish to migrate.

They must then go to the “More” menu and choose “Export chat”. WhatsApp will then create a zip file with the entire chat history of that conversation.

Once this is done, iOS users can simply import the zip file into their Telegram app. To do this, users must use the iOS share sheet.

Telegram will then ask users which contact they would like to import the messages to, where users can then select the same contact they imported from.

Note that users will have to repeat this process for each contact’s chat history that they want to import to Telegram.

While the new feature has not been announced officially, various Telegram users have been able to access it in the latest Telegram update, via the App Store. Meanwhile, no such update has been announced for the app’s Android counterpart, who, for now, will just have to wait and see if they get the feature.