Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Prime vs Hotstar: Which streaming service is best for you?

Tata Sky recently launched its Binge service that brings together digital content from Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Tata Sky’s own video-on-demand (VOD) collection, Eros NOW, Sun NXT, and Hungama Play on a single platform, which can be accessed via the PrimeTV Stick. In addition, the Amazon FireTV Stick is being given out for free as a part of an introductory offer.

Tata Sky Binge will cost Rs 249 per month, though access to the first 30 days trial period is free. So essentially, Binge subscriber will get access to content from different VoD platforms at a monthly fee of Rs 249. As mentioned before, this includes content from Amazon Prime and hotstar.

But each service has its own advantage and cater to different specialised demands. We look at what Amazon Prime Video, hotstar, and Binge offer in terms of content to help you make an informed decision on which service suits you best.

Tata Sky Binge at Rs 249 per month

Tata Sky Binge covers both hotstar and Amazon Prime subscription, plus it offers much more content from more VoD platforms and free FireTV Stick. Though it offers a lot more services, do note that Binge is limited to Tata Sky subscribers only. Amazon Prime Video and hotstar are open to everyone. With Tata Sky Binge, a user also gets the company’s own VoD service and access to seven days of shows.

Amazon Prime at Rs 129 per month

Amazon Prime membership will cost Rs 129 per month in India. For a yearly subscription, users will need to pay Rs 999. The service comes with a host of advantages such as free and faster delivery with Amazon, early access to exclusive deals on the site, as well as Prime Video and Prime Music content.

Prime Video has a host of original shows such as Hanna, Homecoming, The Widow, and more in addition to movies from across several genres and languages as well as shows. The subscription makes sense for people who are looking for movies, TV shows exclusive to the service or content other than Hindi shows on TV.

Hotstar at Rs 199 per month

Hotstar Premium subscription is priced at Rs 199 per month or Rs 999 for one year. Hotstar has originals as well, plus there are shows from across Star network that can be accessed through the service. But, hotstar is well-known for its focus on sports from across genres of cricket, badminton, eSports, hockey, tennis, and more. A user can watch livestream for matches as well as highlights, and there are curated compilations as well. The Sports pack is separate at Rs 299 a month, but the Premium subscription includes everything.