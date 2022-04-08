Tata Neu app: What does it offer, glitches at launch and everything else

The Tata Neu app is now open for all users in India, both on Android and iOS. It should be noted that while users could download the app earlier as well, access was limited to just Tata corporate employees. Now all users can sign up for the app from their mobile number, after entering the OTP. The ‘Neu’ app is billed as a ‘super app’ where one can do everything; from making payments for their mobile phone to shopping for jewellery via the Tanisq or just placing orders for one’s daily grocery via BigBasket. Tata Group is bringing together all of the core experiences for its key products under one app.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons Group, posted on his official LinkedIn page that the app which was created by Tata Digital will bring all of the company’s brands into one powerful app. “Our aim is to make the lives of Indian consumers simpler and easier. The power of choice, a seamless experience, and loyalty will be at the centre of Tata Neu, delivering a powerful One Tata experience,” he wrote.

“As the Tata Neu app goes live today, it makes me proud to see so many of our trusted and loved brands Air Asia, BigBasket, Croma, IHCL, Qmin, Starbucks, Tata 1Mg, Tata AIG, Tata Capital, Tata CLiQ, Tata Play, Westside on the Tata Neu platform already, and Vistara, Air India, Titan, Tanishq, Tata Motors, Tata AIA soon to join,” he added.

How does Tata Neu work?

The app will let users order products from across Tata’s wide range of brands in one place. From medicines to groceries to booking tickets for airlines would be possible from just one app, instead of consumers having to download multiple apps. The app also supports paying bills for other services. The advantage is that given the number of brands under Tata’s stewardship, users get access to a wide variety from just one app. And yes, the app will also offer deals and discounts across these products, which could give some competition to Amazon and Flipkart.

The app also rewards customers with ‘NeuCoins’ for each purchase. Right now the company says each NeuCoin is worth Rs 1, and the coins will be valid for one year. So if you are one of those who make a big purchase at say TataCliq Luxury via the app, then you will be rewarded with several NeuCoins, which could be used to purchase other items. The app also comes with Tata Pay, the company’s own UPI-based payment service, which will be similar to how Google Pay or Paytm work. Again users can make payments via this, pay bills for electricity, mobile, DTH, etc from one place and get rewarded in the process.

Tata Neu app: Launch glitches

However, Tata’s ‘super’ app’s launch has not been smooth. As one of our colleagues noted, the app was no longer accepting new users. Some users were unable to create accounts as well. Check out the tweets below.

i can’t even create an account :/ — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 7, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Nope either the OTP is wrong or it is pushing me to waitlist!! Too much publicity I guess 😅 pic.twitter.com/ntbYnWya1E — Gaurav Shrishrimal (Kaagaz) (@1992gaurav) April 7, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Much Hyped TATA Neu is finally out there! 🆕 Very disappointed with my 1st interaction.

– App is really slow

– Very bad user experience 👎 Was expecting much better from the house of Tata! Hope it gets better with time ⏳@TataNeuDigital#TataNeu #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/RsMXn0o8aw — Anurag Agrawal (@anrg0_0) April 7, 2022

Let us know if you have managed to get access to the app and what your experience was with the app.