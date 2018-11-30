SwiftKey on Android adds integrated web search functionality

SwiftKey in a new update to its Android app has added the functionality for users to quickly share anything from the internet with other users. This new feature works with the keyboard’s integrated web search functionality.

Advertising

With the help of this new feature, users can rely on the web search functionality and can search for anything online from the keyboard app itself. They can also share the results with their contacts directly from the SwiftKey app. If the users don’t want to send a link for the same to their contacts, the app is providing its users with the ability to screenshot and crop the result and then share it.

SwiftKey is a keyboard app developed and owned by Microsoft. It provides consumers with functionalities like swipe typing and GIF integration, which might be missing from their device’s stock keyboard app.

To use the new feature users will have to press the ‘+’ icon on the top left corner of the keyboard and then tap on the search icon. After which they will be required to input the search term, which SwiftKey will then return with results from Bing.

Advertising

Users can also input a web address, which will directly take them to the website. After which they can simply send a share link or a cropped screenshot to their contacts directly.

This new feature is currently available in 11 countries including US, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Australia, Japan, Brazil, India, Italy and Spain. It will soon be available in other countries.