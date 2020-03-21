Stuck at home because of coronavirus pandemic? Here’s how to bring the gym home

Looking for an app that helps you workout from home? Here’s our pick of the best apps and free YouTube channels. (Image credit: Pixabay) Looking for an app that helps you workout from home? Here’s our pick of the best apps and free YouTube channels. (Image credit: Pixabay)

As the coronavirus continues to spread, many countries have asked their citizens to avoid gatherings, maintain social distance and to self-quarantine at home to slow the spread of the virus. As a result, millions of people around the world are under self-imposed isolation. With gyms have been ordered to shut down, many are left with no choice but to work out at home.

But for fitness freaks, it isn’t easy to work out from home. You miss out on the motivation, focus, community, and most importantly the amenities you get at the gym. There won’t be a trainer at home and you eventually get bored with your workouts.

If you’re quarantined at home for a few weeks but still want to burn calories, lose weight, gain strength, there are many workout apps that will help you get a workout from home. There are also a variety of workout channels on YouTube that are free to watch.

Here are some of the options.

Best workout apps to download

Nike Training Club (iOS, Android)

Nike Training Club seems to be one of the favorite workout apps for beginners, thanks to the freemium format. The good thing about the app is that there are a variety of video workouts designed by professional trainers. You can choose workouts depending on your fitness goal and body strength. Some require full or light equipment, while others need your bodyweight. It’s free to use or pay Rs 1,049 per month (or Rs 4099 per annum).

Aaptiv (iOS, Android)

Aaptiv is another popular workout app but it focuses primarily on audio workouts. Before you select an audio workout from over 2500 workout audio classes led by an expert trainer, the app asks about your fitness level, how many times you workout, what days you workout, and what equipment you use. So whether you are into yoga, meditation, indoor cycling or pilates, Aaptiv has a wide selection of audio classes with accompanying soundtrack. Workouts can be customised depending on your choice. The app isn’t free to use. Aaptiv offers a seven-day free trial and after which you will be charged Rs 1,149 per month (or Rs 8500 per annum).

FitOn (iOS, Android)

FitOn is another workout app designed to motivate you to exercise if you are constantly on the go and can’t hit the gym. The app is loaded with workout video classes from well-known trainers like Katie Dunlop, Cassey Ho and Christine Bullock, among others. The FitOn app includes workouts from HIIT, dance, pilates, yoga or cardio. All of these video workout classes are designed for different workout stages and timeframes. Since the app is accessible and can be downloaded on a phone or a tablet, FitOn also includes specific workouts to be done at work or just before going to bed. The app is completely free to use.

Tone it up (iOS, Android)

Tone It Up is a popular workout app pitched for women. The app offers a library of hundreds of workouts ranging from cardio, boxing, yoga, HIIT, kettlebell work, and more. Each video workout class is led by a professional fitness trainer and can last between 10 to 40 minutes. The app also offers live workout classes as well as daily reminders to keep you motivated. At the moment, Tone it up is free for a month. After that, you have to pay $15 per month.

Best workout video channels on YouTube

Popsugar Fitness

Who says you need an expensive gym membership or a treadmill to get in shape? Enter the Popsugar Fitness channel on YouTube. The channel has hundreds of workout videos that include everything from Pilates, dance, Zumba, kickboxing to cardio. Hosted by trainer Anna Renderer, the channel is divided into categories, which means it is easy to find workout videos that target your abs, butt or thighs.

Fitness Blender

Run by a couple, Kelli and Daniel Segars, Fitness Blender is regarded as the most popular channel for workout videos on YouTube. There are hundreds of workout videos that are designed to be short, and most of them can be watched within 5 to 45 minutes.

Best video game to stay fit

Nintendo Ring Fit

Ring Fit Adventure is a fantastic fitness game for the Nintendo Switch. The game uses the Switch’s Joy-Con controllers, and a new Ring-Con controller that can track full-body movements and let you work out in your living room without needing to step outside and burn the sweat.

In recent days, there has been a surge in the demand for Ring Fit Adventure. The game has been sold out in the US, UK and various other countries as people stay indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, the demand for the $80 game is so high that Amazon sellers in the US are asking for $300. Unfortunately, the game seems unavailable on Amazon India as well. Maybe you have to wait a bit longer to get your hands on Ring Fit Adventure.

