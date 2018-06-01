Struggling with petrol, diesel price hikes? These apps will help you keep tab of fuel prices

Daily Petrol/Diesel Price, MapMyFuel, Daily Fuel Price and more, let us take a look at five such Android apps that will let you check fuel prices, etc. Daily Petrol/Diesel Price, MapMyFuel, Daily Fuel Price and more, let us take a look at five such Android apps that will let you check fuel prices, etc.

Fuel prices have skyrocketed over the past weeks across India. In Delhi, petrol prices have touched an all-time high of Rs 77.47 per litre, while diesel rate on Thursday was Rs 68.53 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel rates were Rs 85.29 and Rs 72.96 per litre, respectively. The Indian Oil Corporation’s cuts in the past two days have been insignificant to say the least.

With the fuel prices being revised almost daily, it is becoming difficult to keep track of what you need to pay to fil your tank. This is where apps like MapMyFuel, Daily Petrol/Diesel Price, and more come in. These apps can make your life easier by displaying daily fuel prices to searching for nearby fuel station. Some even let you manage your fueling history and calculate petrol/diesel price for the entire amount you need, based on cities. Let us take a look at five such Android apps that will let you check fuel prices, and more.

Daily Petrol/Diesel Price

Users can mark up to six cities as favourites to quickly know the fuel prices.

Daily Fuel Price app displays prices calculated based on current fuel price and fuel price of the previous day. An easy way for people who want to glance at fuel prices before leaving home, the app shows petrol and diesel prices of cities marked as favourite upfront for the current day. Users can mark up to six cities as favourites to quickly know the fuel prices. Of course, there is an option to divulge deeper to check fuel price list of all Indian cities. In this case, the app will display cities in alphabetical order with diesel and petrol prices next to their name. Another useful feature is that users can click on individual cities or states to know diesel, petrol prices of the last seven days.

MapMyFuel

In addition, MapMyFuel helps in tracking a user's vehicle's mileage, while giving data on fueling history.

MapMyFuel is an app dedicated to offering users a full-fledged fueling experiencing. It is quite elaborate with giving users options that range from displaying daily fuel prices of various cities to finding nearby petrol stations and rating them. MapMyFuel shows fuel prices from companies such as IndianOil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Reliance Petroleum, Essar Petroleum and Shell India. Users can look for CNG, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) as well AutoLPG stations as well.

In addition, the app helps in tracking a user’s vehicle’s mileage, while giving data on how you have filled up in the past. Users need to sign-up for the app with their mobile number. A feature that many users might find useful is fuel prices are at specific fuel stations so that users can decide which one to go for, depending on the cost.

Daily Fuel Price

Another unique feature is the mileage calculator, which calculates fuel cost per litres based on Odometer Start and Stop reading that users will have to put in.

Daily Fuel Price app does more than just display fuel prices. For instance, users can find a petrol station nearby and also look at the fuel chart of petrol/diesel rates of Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum etc for the last seven days. Users can choose a city to check the current day’s fuel prices as well as find a petrol station nearby. Another unique feature is the mileage calculator, which calculates fuel cost per litres based on Odometer Start and Stop reading that users will have to put in. An option to check CNG and LPG Gas is currently disabled, with the feature listed as coming soon.

Daily Petrol Diesel Price in India GST Rate Finder

Daily Petrol Diesel Price in India GST Rate Finder claims to have rates available for over 500 cities in India, with data from multiple petrol pumps like Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, and more.

Daily Petrol Diesel Price in India GST Rate Finder can be used to calculate both fuel prices in various cities as well as GST rates. The app claims to have rates available for over 500 cities in India, with data from multiple petrol pumps owned by Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum and more. Another feature that I found very useful is that you can easily calculate exact pertrol/diesel rates of companies for cities using the Calculate Rates feature. For instance, users can put in Delhi to find what the current petrol price HP is offering for the city and calculate how much it will cost if they want six litres. Like other apps, Dailly Petrol Diesel Price in India GST Rate Finder app also shows diesel/fuel prices for the past week. Users can pin their favourite cities for a quick check.

Fuel@IOC

Though limited to Indian Oil petrol stations, the pump locator feature works well and displays nearby petrol pumps on a map.

Fuel@IOC app developed by the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has several features like pump locator, e-bill Loyalty reward points, etc. Do note that the app has been designed keeping in mind Indian Oil customers and users need to log in to access a few of its features. Though limited to Indian Oil petrol stations, the pump locator feature works well and displays nearby petrol pumps on a map. Users can choose from filters such as petrol, diesel, Xtrapremium petrol, etc. The e-bills feature essentially tracks a user’s fuel purchases.

