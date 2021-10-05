A decade later, Steve Jobs continues to inspire brilliant minds everywhere

On Steve Jobs’ 10-year death anniversary, former Facebook Partnerships VP Dan Rose took to Twitter to share some stories of his time with the late Apple co-founder.

The emotional thread dedicated to Jobs, saw Rose speak about his time at Facebook, where work often brought him face-to-face with the then Apple CEO.

‘Forced’ to build Apple Maps

One of the tweets talks about how the Apple CEO didn’t want to build a maps application for iOS but was forced to since Google Maps’ iOS counterpart was not competitive enough.

I had an opportunity to spend some time with Steve Jobs towards the end of his life. Over the course of a handful of meetings, he said many things I still remember. He was ruthless, decisive, rude, charming, gracious – sometimes all in the same breath! Here’s a few stories: — Dan Rose (@DanRose999) October 5, 2021

“I don’t want to build maps, but Google won’t put turn-by-turn directions on iOS, only on Android,” Jobs said as per the tweet, which also touches on how Facebook and Apple developed an alliance over common rival Google.

Dislike for Microsoft, Twitter

The thread also mentions another instance when Jobs mentioned his dislike for micro-blogging platform Twitter.

As the companies grew closer, Steve approached us about integrating FB’s social graph into iOS. We spent many months negotiating. At one point Apple’s team grew frustrated with us and wanted to work with Twitter, but Steve said “I don’t like Twitter. Nobody I know uses Twitter.” — Dan Rose (@DanRose999) October 5, 2021

Jobs also reportedly expressed his dislike for rival company Microsoft, which he comically called “Evil” at one point. Jobs even once shared his ideas of building a TV and even spoke of a car that Apple could make in the future.

I saw Steve shortly after I had signed a strategic partnership with Microsoft. We feared Google would eventually try to crush us (which turned out to be right) and formed an enemy-of-my-enemy alliance. Steve looked at us quizzically and said “You know Microsoft is evil, right?” — Dan Rose (@DanRose999) October 5, 2021

2005 Stanford commencement

After a few more short stories of his experiences with Jobs that showcased how “ruthless, decisive, rude, charming, and gracious” he was, Rose also went on to share Steve Jobs’ 2005 commencement speech at Stanford, which Rose says serves as “a great reminder to be courageous, savour life and confront death”.

PS – Steve Jobs gave a tremendous commencement address at Stanford in 2005. It’s a great reminder to be courageous, savor life and confront death. All the more poignant after his cancer relapsed a few years later. https://t.co/1QAOHBiyAK — Dan Rose (@DanRose999) October 5, 2021

Steve Jobs passed away on October 5, 2011, exactly 10 years ago. The cause of his untimely demise was a complication from a relapse of his previously treated islet-cell pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor. A decade later, his legacy lives not just with Apple, but as a source of inspiration for brilliant minds across the world.