scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
PANDORA PAPERS

A decade later, Steve Jobs continues to inspire brilliant minds everywhere

10 years after Steve Jobs' demise due to health complications, Former Facebook VP Dan Rose shares experiences with the late Apple CEO.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: October 5, 2021 6:06:14 pm
Steve JobsCheck out some of Steve Jobs defining short stories told by Ex-Facebook VP Dan Rose. (Image Source: AP)

On Steve Jobs’ 10-year death anniversary, former Facebook Partnerships VP Dan Rose took to Twitter to share some stories of his time with the late Apple co-founder.

The emotional thread dedicated to Jobs, saw Rose speak about his time at Facebook, where work often brought him face-to-face with the then Apple CEO.

‘Forced’ to build Apple Maps

One of the tweets talks about how the Apple CEO didn’t want to build a maps application for iOS but was forced to since Google Maps’ iOS counterpart was not competitive enough.

“I don’t want to build maps, but Google won’t put turn-by-turn directions on iOS, only on Android,” Jobs said as per the tweet, which also touches on how Facebook and Apple developed an alliance over common rival Google.

Dislike for Microsoft, Twitter

The thread also mentions another instance when Jobs mentioned his dislike for micro-blogging platform Twitter.

Jobs also reportedly expressed his dislike for rival company Microsoft, which he comically called “Evil” at one point. Jobs even once shared his ideas of building a TV and even spoke of a car that Apple could make in the future.

2005 Stanford commencement

After a few more short stories of his experiences with Jobs that showcased how “ruthless, decisive, rude, charming, and gracious” he was, Rose also went on to share Steve Jobs’ 2005 commencement speech at Stanford, which Rose says serves as “a great reminder to be courageous, savour life and confront death”.

Steve Jobs passed away on October 5, 2011, exactly 10 years ago. The cause of his untimely demise was a complication from a relapse of his previously treated islet-cell pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor. A decade later, his legacy lives not just with Apple, but as a source of inspiration for brilliant minds across the world.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Oct 05: Latest News

Advertisement